Hollywood and the Tables: A Look at Celebrities With an Interest in Casino Culture

The lights of the Las Vegas Strip have always pulled celebrities in like moths to a velvet rope. Behind the red carpets, comedy specials, and award show smiles, a quiet club of famous faces has been losing – and sometimes winning – staggering sums at the blackjack and poker tables for decades. Some are casual players, while others have reportedly developed a stronger connection to the tables. Entertainment coverage has followed celebrity casino rumors, reported Las Vegas appearances, and high-stakes gaming stories for years. Here is a look at the stars who have been linked to casino culture, those known for playing at the tables, and how newer celebrities are engaging with online play.

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Ben Affleck and the Hard Rock Drama

Few celebrity gambling stories have hung around as long as Ben Affleck's. The actor has been linked to private poker games and social circles within the broader poker world. These days, friends claim Affleck is more disciplined, but those who have sat across from him say the focus is still notable.

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Tobey Maguire's Underground Poker Empire

Tobey Maguire is one of the more frequently cited names in coverage of celebrity poker. The former Marvel star was reportedly connected to private poker games in the late 2000s, attended by actors, hedge fund managers, and business figures at luxury hotels in Los Angeles. The story was so wild it was later turned into the Aaron Sorkin film Molly's Game. Maguire was reportedly an aggressive winner, walking away with large sums over the years.

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Charles Barkley's Million Dollar Confession

NBA legend turned TNT star Charles Barkley has never tried to hide his love of action. The Hall of Famer has spoken publicly about significant casino losses over the course of his career, referencing the subject in multiple interviews. He has been spotted in Vegas, Atlantic City, and the Bahamas, often at blackjack tables for hours at a time. Barkley has joked publicly about going on tilt, but those who have watched him play say there is nothing funny about how high his stakes can climb.

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50 Cent, Drake, and the Rapper Crowd

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and Drake have both been spotted dropping huge amounts at the tables, and they are far from the only ones. 50 Cent has flashed casino chips on Instagram for years, while Drake's well-known partnership with a major online sports betting brand made his gambling life public knowledge. The hip hop wing of the celebrity casino club is louder than the old guard, and the wins – and losses – tend to end up on social media within hours of the final hand.

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The Quiet Players: Damon, DiCaprio, and Tilly

Not every celebrity gambler chases attention. Matt Damon famously trained for the film Rounders by sitting in real high-stakes poker rooms, and friends say he kept the hobby long after the cameras stopped rolling. Leonardo DiCaprio has been seen quietly buying into private cash games in Los Angeles, although he is reportedly more interested in the social side than the win rate. And then there is Jennifer Tilly, the Oscar-nominated actress who has built a serious second career as a poker pro, complete with a World Series of Poker bracelet. Tilly may be the most respected player on this list, full stop.

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How the Game Has Moved Online

Here is what has really changed. A decade ago, a celebrity who wanted to play had to fly to Vegas, walk a casino floor, and risk being photographed while in the middle of a hand. Today, the action has quietly migrated to phones and laptops. Sources say several younger stars now play almost exclusively online, where bets stay private, and cameras stay outside. The shift is not just a celebrity trend. Casual fans who used to plan an annual Vegas trip now compare sites from their couch, often consulting a guide to the best online casino platforms before they put a single dollar down. Reviews, payout speeds, and licensing details that used to spread by word of mouth in smoky poker rooms are now a Google search away.

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Who Is Next?

Entertainment reports have linked several younger high-profile celebrities to casino culture and online gaming. None has publicly confirmed it, and their reps deny it on the record. But Vegas pit bosses have a long memory, and dealers talk. The next leaked photo of a movie star at a 50,000-dollar minimum table is likely just a matter of time. For now, the velvet rope at the casino lounge is still very much in business. The names on the guest list have just gotten harder to recognize.