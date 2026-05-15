Move Over, Don: Trump's Daughter-In-Law Lara Teases Future Political Ambitions — As Sean Hannity Insists She Can Be 'First Female President'
May 15 2026, Published 1:05 p.m. ET
While some politicos have predicted Donald Trump Jr. will be the next Trump to dive headfirst into Washington D.C. power plays, the president’s ambitious daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, is eyeing a major political leap of her own, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Lara, 43, and husband Eric Trump, 42, joined President Donald Trump's high-stakes delegation to China for the make-or-break summit, and shared their political aspirations on the flight home aboard Air Force One.
Eric and Lara Trump Both Haven't Ruled Out Running for Public Office
Lara already established herself as a power player by taking charge as co-chair of the Republican National Committee in 2024, helping her father-in-law secure a second White House term.
She and her husband were asked by Fox News' Sean Hannity about their thoughts on following in the tycoon's political footsteps, as both Eric and Lara said they were open to the prospect.
Eric cautiously noted that he "would never rule anything out. I can tell you we've seen the best of it and we've seen the worst of it," when referring to his father's success as president and his battles with Democrat foes who have tried twice to impeach him, as well as attorneys' attempts to put him in jail through lawfare.
"I've seen 6 months of courtrooms where people are trying to destroy you and your entire family. If you go into this game, you'd better be ready for it. You better have your family ready for it because they're coming and they're coming in ways you can't even imagine," The Don's second-oldest son pointed out.
"If it ever got so bad, I would throw my hat into the ring. And that's probably actually my answer. So long as all the other stars aligned. So long as your family's ready for it, your spouse is ready for it. Because you'd better be able to take the punches," Eric shared.
Hannity asked Lara the same question, as she initially dodged it and said that there's "never been a president like Donald Trump and there will never be another like him."
Lara Trump Not Ruling Out a Political Run
"But you could be the first woman president," the journalist pressed Lara.
She echoed Eric's answer, noting, "I think we have seen so many different sides of it. We've seen the absolute nastiest and as bad as it can get," but admitted that it gave the members of her family a "thick skin that I almost don't think there's anything they could throw in any of our way, anybody in our whole family, that we wouldn't be ready for or able to handle at this point."
After praising her father-in-law's commitment to leading his country, Lara teased about a political run, "I don't think that I could rule it out for anyone in the family."
Trump's China Trip Descends Into Chaos — As White House Staffer Trampled During Frenzied Scene and Secret Service Agent Kept Out of Official Events
Lara Trump Eyed a North Carolina Senate Seat
The aspiring politician has shown an interest in higher office, as there has been speculation twice that she would run for the Senate in her home state of North Carolina, first in 2022 and again in 2025, when Republican Thom Tillis decided not to seek reelection.
Lara ultimately revealed that she had been having deep discussions about running for his seat, ultimately deciding against it.
"After much consideration and heartfelt discussions with my family, friends, and supporters, I have decided not to pursue the United States Senate seat in North Carolina at this time," she wrote in a July 2025 post on X.