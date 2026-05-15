Move Over, Don: Trump's Daughter-In-Law Lara Teases Future Political Ambitions — As Sean Hannity Insists She Can Be 'First Female President'

Lara already established herself as a power player by taking charge as co-chair of the Republican National Committee in 2024, helping her father-in-law secure a second White House term.

She and her husband were asked by Fox News' Sean Hannity about their thoughts on following in the tycoon's political footsteps, as both Eric and Lara said they were open to the prospect.

Eric cautiously noted that he "would never rule anything out. I can tell you we've seen the best of it and we've seen the worst of it," when referring to his father's success as president and his battles with Democrat foes who have tried twice to impeach him, as well as attorneys' attempts to put him in jail through lawfare.

"I've seen 6 months of courtrooms where people are trying to destroy you and your entire family. If you go into this game, you'd better be ready for it. You better have your family ready for it because they're coming and they're coming in ways you can't even imagine," The Don's second-oldest son pointed out.