Eric Trump Brutally Trolled by Gavin Newsom After The Don's Son Bragged About Prez's Latest Business Move

Critics flooded the replies to Eric's post, blasting the move and the Trump family more broadly.

Others commented, "This is the most corrupt government in history," and "You people seriously have no shame. You'd slap the Trump name on just about anything."

Another person wrote, "A logo, huh. Your family makes a big deal about literally every tiny thing while slapping voters in the face. Spending money on wars. No mass deportations. No SAVE Act. No Epstein arrests. F--- you guys."

"I'm pretty sick of Donald J. Trump putting his name on every f------ thing," another user said. "Has anyone ever been as narcissistic as Donald Trump? He needs to get over himself."

"So f------ embarrassing. Anything to grift," one critic added, while another warned, "You are digging yourselves into a hole."

More responses piled on, including: "What's wrong with you and your family? When is enough enough?"

Others took aim at the branding itself, writing that the president was intent on putting his name "everywhere Americans have to look," with one user sarcastically referencing "nonstop flights to Epstein Island."

"The only thing your father should get an award for is being the most narcissistic sociopath ever known," another commenter wrote.