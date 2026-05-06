Eric Trump Brutally Trolled by Gavin Newsom After The Don's Son Bragged About Prez's Latest Business Move
May 6 2026, Published 1:10 p.m. ET
Eric Trump has sparked backlash after proudly unveiling a new airport logo honoring his father, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as Gavin Newsom quickly seized on the moment to call out the Trump family's priorities.
The 42-year-old took to X to reveal branding for Palm Beach International Airport, which is set to be renamed "President Donald J. Trump International Airport" under legislation signed by Governor Ron DeSantis.
"For the first time, I am extremely proud to share the OFFICIAL logo for the Donald J. Trump International Airport in Palm Beach, Florida," Eric wrote. "There is no person more deserving of this incredible honor than @realDonaldTrump! Congratulations Dad!"
He added, "Looking forward to seeing flights landing at 'DJT' very very soon!"
Gavin Newsom Fires Back
The post, which featured a logo resembling a stripped-down presidential seal stamped with Trump's name, quickly drew attention, especially from the California governor.
"Gas prices are up over 50% since your dad started a reckless war in Iran," Newsom's press account wrote.
"But congrats on the airport logo. Huge accomplishment!" he added.
Backlash Builds
Critics flooded the replies to Eric's post, blasting the move and the Trump family more broadly.
Others commented, "This is the most corrupt government in history," and "You people seriously have no shame. You'd slap the Trump name on just about anything."
Another person wrote, "A logo, huh. Your family makes a big deal about literally every tiny thing while slapping voters in the face. Spending money on wars. No mass deportations. No SAVE Act. No Epstein arrests. F--- you guys."
"I'm pretty sick of Donald J. Trump putting his name on every f------ thing," another user said. "Has anyone ever been as narcissistic as Donald Trump? He needs to get over himself."
"So f------ embarrassing. Anything to grift," one critic added, while another warned, "You are digging yourselves into a hole."
More responses piled on, including: "What's wrong with you and your family? When is enough enough?"
Others took aim at the branding itself, writing that the president was intent on putting his name "everywhere Americans have to look," with one user sarcastically referencing "nonstop flights to Epstein Island."
"The only thing your father should get an award for is being the most narcissistic sociopath ever known," another commenter wrote.
Pain at the Pump
According to the AAA, average gas prices climbed to $4.48 per gallon on Tuesday, May 5, marking a sharp increase since late February.
Meanwhile, the president downplayed the spike, calling higher prices "a very small price to pay" for what he described as stopping Iran's nuclear threat, despite intelligence assessments cited by Reuters suggesting little change.