'Absolutely Infuriating': Trump's Son Eric Rages Over Multiple Assassination Attempts on Dad Donald — As Fears for Prez's Safety Intensify During China Trip
May 14 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
Eric Trump has had enough of all the assassination attempts on his dad, RadarOnline.com can report.
Donald Trump's middle son raged over the repeated attacks while accompanying his presidential papa to China, where there are growing concerns for his safety as well.
'Absolutely Infuriating'
Eric chatted on the plane with Sean Hannity, who was also along for the ride to Beijing. As the 42-year-old was being grilled on the Hang Out with Sean Hannity Podcast, the numerous attempts on the president's life were brought up.
"It's absolutely infuriating," Eric raged, zeroing in on the July 2024 shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania, where 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks came inches away from killing his dad, only to end up striking him in the upper right ear. "It's a 130-yard shot. It’s an unmissable shot if you are even remotely competent with a rifle."
Eric paused to reflect on what would have happened had any of the attempts been successful.
"God knows what would’ve happened to this country if they had killed him, which was obviously their intent," he told Hannity, mentioning other attacks.
"And then they did it to our friend, Charlie Kirk. And then they tried to kill him again at the golf course. And obviously, you saw what happened at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. And there were plenty of others."
Trump's Written Instructions Revealed
Eric's anger comes as security has been stepped up for the president's overseas summit, where he will be exposed in ways the Secret Service can usually plan for at home.
The president seems to understand that, and eerily left Vice President JD Vance explicit written instructions, should he be attacked or assassinated while in China.
The president's meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping is set amid the backdrop of the ongoing war in Iran, and there are concerns he could be an easy target for our enemies.
Pod Force One podcast host Miranda Devine described the president as someone who "alone stands between (China) and world domination. So they have every reason in the world to take him out."
It's a concern not lost on the Trump administration. White House counterterrorism official Sebastian Gorka told Devine on her show that Trump left Vance directions to follow in the event he is assassinated.
"There is a letter in the drawer in the Resolute Desk that is addressed to the vice president, should something happen to him," Gorka said, adding if there is any kind of attempted attack, "we have protocols, trust me. Not ones I can discuss, but we have protocols."
Trump's 'Payback Plan'
The president has mentioned a payback plan in the past, promising a global response should he ever be incapacitated.
In February 2025, he claimed that if Iran were ever successful in assassinating him, he'd already "left instructions" on a counterattack that should take place in response.
"That would be a terrible thing for them to do, not because of me. If they did that, they would be obliterated. That would be the end," he said at the time. "There won't be anything left."
He expressed a similar sentiment during a sit-down with NewsNation host Katie Pavlich.
"I have very firm instructions," he said. "Anything happens, they’re going to wipe them off the face of this earth."