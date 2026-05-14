'Absolutely Infuriating': Trump's Son Eric Rages Over Multiple Assassination Attempts on Dad Donald — As Fears for Prez's Safety Intensify During China Trip 

Eric chatted on the plane with Sean Hannity, who was also along for the ride to Beijing. As the 42-year-old was being grilled on the Hang Out with Sean Hannity Podcast, the numerous attempts on the president's life were brought up.

"It's absolutely infuriating," Eric raged, zeroing in on the July 2024 shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania, where 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks came inches away from killing his dad, only to end up striking him in the upper right ear. "It's a 130-yard shot. It’s an unmissable shot if you are even remotely competent with a rifle."

Eric paused to reflect on what would have happened had any of the attempts been successful.

"God knows what would’ve happened to this country if they had killed him, which was obviously their intent," he told Hannity, mentioning other attacks.

"And then they did it to our friend, Charlie Kirk. And then they tried to kill him again at the golf course. And obviously, you saw what happened at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. And there were plenty of others."