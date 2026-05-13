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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Trump Assassination Bombshell: Prez Left Letter With Instructions for Veep JD Vance 'If He's Killed During China Trip'

donald trump, xi jinping, jd vance
Source: mega

JD Vance has 'instructions' in case President Trump is attacked during his meeting in China with Xi Jinping.

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May 13 2026, Published 1:33 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump eerily left J.D. Vance explicit written instructions, should the president be attacked or assassinated while attending a summit in China, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

The secretive note comes amid increased global tensions with the president after he took out Iran's Supreme Leader in a missile attack at the start of his war.

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'Every Reason in the World to Take Him Out'

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Source: mega

Trump arrived in China early Wednesday, May 13.

President Trump has arrived in Beijing for his highly anticipated summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, amid the backdrop of the ongoing war in Iran, and there are concerns he could be an easy target for our enemies.

Pod Force One podcast host Miranda Devine described the president as someone who "alone stands between (China) and world domination. So they have every reason in the world to take him out."

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Source: @PodForce1/youtube

It's a concern not lost on the Trump administration. White House counterterrorism official Sebastian Gorka told Devine on her show that Trump left Vance directions to follow in the event he is assassinated.

"There is a letter in the drawer in the Resolute Desk that is addressed to the vice president, should something happen to him," Gorka said, adding if there is any kind of attempted attack, "we have protocols, trust me. Not ones I can discuss, but we have protocols."

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Trump's 'Payback Plan'

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Source: mega

Administration officials are aware the president is a high-level target overseas.

Trump has mentioned a payback plan in the past, promising a global response should he ever be incapacitated.

In February 2025, Trump claimed that if Iran were ever successful in assassinating him, he'd already "left instructions" on a counterattack that should take place in response.

"That would be a terrible thing for them to do, not because of me. If they did that, they would be obliterated. That would be the end," he said at the time. "There won't be anything left."

He expressed a similar sentiment during a sit-down with NewsNation host Katie Pavlich.

"I have very firm instructions," he said. "Anything happens, they’re going to wipe them off the face of this earth."

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Iran Threatens Trump

donald trump, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Source: mega

Trump took out Iran's Supreme Leader and his crew in bomb strikes.

Trump has not held back in threatening Iran, having already taken out Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and many of his top brass. After Mojtaba Khamenei took over his father's position, the president blasted Iran's leadership and predicted its new ruler would struggle to maintain stability.

But Iran did not back down, as security official Ali Larijani responded with a fiery message aimed directly at Trump.

"[Iran] is not afraid of your empty threats," Larijani said. "Even those greater than you could not eliminate the Iranian nation. Take care of yourself, not to be eliminated!"

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North Korea Threatens Nuclear Holocaust

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Source: mega

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un has also promised a response should anything happen to him.

Trump's not the only world leader with a specific set of instructions. As Radar reported, North Korea has updated its constitution to include the order to launch a retaliatory nuclear assault on any "foreign adversary" if leader Kim Jong Un is ever assassinated.

According to the revised Article 3 of the nuclear policy law: "If the command-and-control system over the state’s nuclear forces is placed in danger by hostile forces' attacks ... a nuclear strike shall be launched automatically and immediately."

Kim currently has that command-and-control of the North’s nuclear forces.

"Iran was the wake-up call," Andrei Lankov, a Russian-born professor of history and international relations at Kookmin University in Seoul, told The Telegraph.

"North Korea saw the remarkable efficiency of the US-Israeli decapitation attacks, which immediately eliminated the greater part of the Iranian leadership, and they must now be terrified."

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