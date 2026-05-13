Trump Assassination Bombshell: Prez Left Letter With Instructions for Veep JD Vance 'If He's Killed During China Trip'

Trump has mentioned a payback plan in the past, promising a global response should he ever be incapacitated.

In February 2025, Trump claimed that if Iran were ever successful in assassinating him, he'd already "left instructions" on a counterattack that should take place in response.

"That would be a terrible thing for them to do, not because of me. If they did that, they would be obliterated. That would be the end," he said at the time. "There won't be anything left."

He expressed a similar sentiment during a sit-down with NewsNation host Katie Pavlich.

"I have very firm instructions," he said. "Anything happens, they’re going to wipe them off the face of this earth."