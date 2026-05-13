Inside the RTHMS House: How Stagecoach's Wind Shutdown Turned a Private Estate Into an Influencer Gathering Point

What started as a weather disruption quickly turned into one of the more widely discussed moments of the Stagecoach weekend. As high winds forced organizers to pause parts of the festival, artists delayed sets, and attendees scrambled for cover, a different kind of energy was building just miles away.

It wasn’t at the main stage. It wasn’t at the VIP tents.

It was at the RTHMS House.

The RTHMS House became a central meeting point for networking and interaction over the weekend. While thousands of festivalgoers battled dust, delays, and shutdowns, a group of influencers, public figures, and industry attendees gathered at a private residence during Stagecoach 2026, sometimes referred to informally as a ‘bunker.’

And unlike the chaos outside, inside the RTHMS House, everything was intentional.