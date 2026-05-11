Accused WHCD Gunman Cole Allen, 31, Pleads Not Guilty to Attempting to Assassinate Trump — As He Faces Life in Prison If Convicted

His defense now has the hard task of proving Allen is not guilty of a crime, despite overwhelming video evidence, photos from the scene, and Allen's own manifesto revealing his reasons for the attack.

Already, Allen's attorneys have asked the court to disqualify top Justice Department officials, including U.S. Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro and Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, arguing there is a conflict of interest since they were at the party during the attack and could show an "appearance of partiality."

Pirro certainly did not hold back when describing Allen's mindset, previously insisting, "Clearly, the president is a target. And make no mistake, it is not just the manifesto. It is his actions."

Referring to Allen's alleged writings and preparation, she added, "I mean, this guy thought he was Rambo. I mean, he was armed to the teeth."

She continued: "And he takes a picture of himself. He is smug, he is proud, and he is focused on what he’s doing."