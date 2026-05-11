Accused WHCD Gunman Cole Allen, 31, Pleads Not Guilty to Attempting to Assassinate Trump — As He Faces Life in Prison If Convicted
May 11 2026, Updated 10:09 a.m. ET
The man accused of dashing through a security checkpoint at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in a brazen attempt to assassinate President Trump has pleaded not guilty, RadarOnline.com can report.
Cole Allen could be sentenced to life in prison if convicted of the crime.
Serious Charges for Serious Allegations
Allen appeared in federal court Monday morning.
Along with the attempted assassination charge, the 31-year-old was also slapped with counts of assaulting law enforcement, transporting a firearm across state lines to commit a felony, and discharging a weapon during a crime of violence.
Prosecutors alleged Allen "did knowingly attempt to kill the President of the United States," elevating the case into one of the most serious categories of federal criminal offenses.
Allen is accused of opening fire while running through a security checkpoint, shooting one Secret Service officer in his bulletproof vest before being tackled by responding agents.
'The President is a Target'
His defense now has the hard task of proving Allen is not guilty of a crime, despite overwhelming video evidence, photos from the scene, and Allen's own manifesto revealing his reasons for the attack.
Already, Allen's attorneys have asked the court to disqualify top Justice Department officials, including U.S. Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro and Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, arguing there is a conflict of interest since they were at the party during the attack and could show an "appearance of partiality."
Pirro certainly did not hold back when describing Allen's mindset, previously insisting, "Clearly, the president is a target. And make no mistake, it is not just the manifesto. It is his actions."
Referring to Allen's alleged writings and preparation, she added, "I mean, this guy thought he was Rambo. I mean, he was armed to the teeth."
She continued: "And he takes a picture of himself. He is smug, he is proud, and he is focused on what he’s doing."
Allen's Alleged Manifesto Detailed His Plan
Authorities pointed to Allen's alleged manifesto as key evidence, where he wrote his targets were "Administration officials (not including [FBI chief] Mr. [Kash] Patel): they are targets, prioritized from highest-ranking to lowest."
The document did not name Trump directly, but included the line: "And I am no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes."
Asked whether that line referred to Trump, Pirro said: "You're going to have to ask him that. I don't really care."
She added: "I think if you read the manifesto... it is very clear who the intended target is."
Emails to Say 'Goodbye'
Allen further pre-scheduled a series of emails to be delivered at approximately 8:30 p.m. on April 25, the exact window in which he allegedly opened fire at the Washington Hilton.
One of those messages, sent to a former employer, read like a shocking final goodbye.
In the message, Allen appeared to treat the moment like a routine workplace exit, noting he had attached a longer explanation while apologizing for the "unprofessional" nature of his actions.
"I'll include the full text as an attachment,” he wrote, before adding, "Consider me to be submitting my resignation effective immediately (if it matters)."
Pirro said investigators will be able to easily tie Allen's planning directly to Trump's appearance at the event, explaining: "It is very clear, based upon the fact that as soon as this president said that he was going to be at the Hilton for the White House Correspondents' Dinner on March 2nd, [Allen] then made the decision to hatch the plan."
She insisted the case is strong, adding: "I can tell you, we will be able to prove that beyond a reasonable doubt."