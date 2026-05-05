EXCLUSIVE: Inside Trump Assassination Attempt Suspect's 'Humiliating' Life in Jail — Cole Allen Being 'Escorted to Shower' and 'Strip Searched When Entering or Exiting His Cell'
May 5 2026, Published 7:43 p.m. ET
Cole Allen spent his first week in jail in such egregious conditions – even the judge had to apologize to him.
RadarOnline.com has learned President Trump's alleged would-be assassin was "stripped of his dignity" with little contact with the outside world, before his attorney demanded he be given his "due process."
Allen's Jail Conditions
After Allen was tackled trying to rush past security at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on his way to Trump, the 31-year-old was placed on suicide watch following an evaluation from a prison doctor – even though his lawyer argued in court papers obtained by Radar that he showed no signs of wanting to kill himself.
"His placement on suicide precautions amounts to punishment where, as here, he has exhibited no indications of suicidality," his public defender, A.J. Kramer, argued in his petition. "Moreover, that Mr. Allen has not been previously incarcerated is not a reason to place him under extremely restrictive and demeaning protocol."
While on "suicide watch," Allen was forced to be escorted to the shower, strip-searched when entering and exiting his cell, and wear a padded vest while inside.
'Deprived of Dignity'
He was also not allowed to see family or friends, and could not have access to certain documents to help him prepare for his defense.
"Placement in a safe cell or on suicide precautions is for all intents and purposes solitary confinement," Kramer raged.
"Incarcerated persons who are placed in these conditions are not permitted to interact with others inside the facility, receive visits, make phone calls, or access commissary or resources such as the law library or jail tablets."
He summarized, "These conditions are excessive restrictions on his liberty that serve no justifiable purpose and deprive Mr. Allen of dignity while incarcerated."
Apologies to Allen
At a hearing on Monday, May 4, on whether to remove Allen from suicide watch, Judge Zia M. Faruqui berated his treatment and conditions.
"He’s been treated differently than anyone I’ve ever observed," the judge said, before taking the unusual step of personally apologizing to Allen and ordering the jail to inform him when a housing decision had been made.
"I’m sorry," Faruqui said. "Whatever you’ve been through, I apologize for that now."
Allen has since been removed from suicide watch and granted a Bible he had requested.
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'Rambo' On a Tear
Allen has faced extreme scrutiny from Trump's team, and U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro did not hold back when describing Allen's mindset, saying, "Clearly, the president is a target. And make no mistake, it is not just the manifesto. It is his actions."
Referring to Allen's alleged writings and preparation, she added, "I mean, this guy thought he was Rambo. I mean, he was armed to the teeth."
Pirro continued: "And he takes a picture of himself. He is smug, he is proud, and he is focused on what he’s doing."
Authorities pointed to Allen's alleged manifesto as key evidence, where he wrote his targets were "Administration officials (not including [FBI chief] Mr. [Kash] Patel): they are targets, prioritized from highest-ranking to lowest."
The document did not name Trump directly, but included the line: "And I am no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes."