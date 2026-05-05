EXCLUSIVE: Inside Trump Assassination Attempt Suspect's 'Humiliating' Life in Jail — Cole Allen Being 'Escorted to Shower' and 'Strip Searched When Entering or Exiting His Cell'

After Allen was tackled trying to rush past security at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on his way to Trump, the 31-year-old was placed on suicide watch following an evaluation from a prison doctor – even though his lawyer argued in court papers obtained by Radar that he showed no signs of wanting to kill himself.

"His placement on suicide precautions amounts to punishment where, as here, he has exhibited no indications of suicidality," his public defender, A.J. Kramer, argued in his petition. "Moreover, that Mr. Allen has not been previously incarcerated is not a reason to place him under extremely restrictive and demeaning protocol."

While on "suicide watch," Allen was forced to be escorted to the shower, strip-searched when entering and exiting his cell, and wear a padded vest while inside.