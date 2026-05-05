EXCLUSIVE: Cole Tomas Allen Case Update — Alleged WHCD Shooter Hit With 4 Federal Charges in Trump Assassination Attempt Plot... And Faces Life Behind Bars if Convicted

The indictment stems from the April 25 incident in the nation’s capital, where Allen is accused of carrying out a coordinated effort to target Trump. Prosecutors allege Allen "did knowingly attempt to kill the President of the United States," placing the case among the most severe federal offenses on the books.

In addition to the attempted assassination charge, prosecutors claim Allen used a shotgun to assault and interfere with a federal officer who was performing official duties at the time of the incident.

Perhaps most notably, the indictment directly connects previously released evidence to the alleged plot. Federal authorities allege Allen transported multiple weapons from California to Washington, D.C., including a Mossberg Maverick 88 12-gauge shotgun and a .38-caliber handgun, along with dozens of rounds of ammunition.