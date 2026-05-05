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Home > Exclusives > Donald Trump
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EXCLUSIVE: Cole Tomas Allen Case Update — Alleged WHCD Shooter Hit With 4 Federal Charges in Trump Assassination Attempt Plot... And Faces Life Behind Bars if Convicted

President Donald Trump and Cole Tomas Allen
Source: MEGA

Cole Allen Tomas was allegedly targeting Trump.

May 5 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET

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The man accused of attempting to assassinate President Donald Trump at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner is now facing a sweeping four-count federal indictment, marking the most serious legal escalation yet in the high-profile case, RadarOnline.com can report.

According to newly filed court documents obtained by Radar, a federal grand jury in Washington, D.C., indicted Cole Tomas Allen on charges including attempted assassination of the President, assaulting a federal officer with a deadly weapon, transporting firearms across state lines to commit a felony, and using and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

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Cole Tomas Allen Facing Four Federal Charges

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Footage of Cole Tomas Allen
Source: DOJ

Cole Tomas Allen is accused of targeting President Donald Trump during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

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The indictment stems from the April 25 incident in the nation’s capital, where Allen is accused of carrying out a coordinated effort to target Trump. Prosecutors allege Allen "did knowingly attempt to kill the President of the United States," placing the case among the most severe federal offenses on the books.

In addition to the attempted assassination charge, prosecutors claim Allen used a shotgun to assault and interfere with a federal officer who was performing official duties at the time of the incident.

Perhaps most notably, the indictment directly connects previously released evidence to the alleged plot. Federal authorities allege Allen transported multiple weapons from California to Washington, D.C., including a Mossberg Maverick 88 12-gauge shotgun and a .38-caliber handgun, along with dozens of rounds of ammunition.

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Cole Tomas Allen's Alleged Attack Was Premeditated and Calculated

Cole Allen Night of WHCD
Source: DOJ

Allen took a selfie photo inside the hotel room minutes before allegedly carrying out the attack.

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Those same weapons had been highlighted in earlier evidence releases by the Department of Justice, but the newly filed indictment formally ties them to the criminal charges for the first time, strengthening the government’s argument that the attack was premeditated.

Prosecutors further allege that Allen used, carried, and discharged a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, a charge that could carry significant additional prison time if he is convicted.

The indictment was returned by a grand jury that had been sworn in on December 16, 2025, a standard procedural detail indicating when the jury panel was formed, not when the alleged crimes occurred.

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Cole Tomas Allen Allegedly Transported Firearms Across the USA

Images of weapons released by DOJ are all apart of the exhibit that was presented in court.
Source: DOJ

Images of weapons released by DOJ are all apart of the exhibit that was presented in court.

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The filing signals that federal prosecutors have presented sufficient evidence to move the case forward toward trial, following weeks of mounting developments and previously released surveillance footage and court filings.

As Radar previously reported, chilling surveillance footage released by prosecutors appeared to show Allen sprinting past security moments before the alleged assassination attempt.

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Sufficient Evidence Against Cole Tomas Allen

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Cole Tomas Allen in Secret Service Custody
Source: DOJ

Prosecutors have enough evidence to move Allen's case forward to trial where is he indicted on four charges.

Allen, who faces life behind bars, had traveled from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C., in the days leading up to the alleged attack, raising further questions about planning and intent.

The case remains ongoing, with additional court proceedings expected in the coming weeks.

The indictment signed by U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro signals prosecutors are pursuing the case aggressively as it heads toward trial.

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