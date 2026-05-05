EXCLUSIVE: 'Direct and No-Nonsense' — Lauren Sánchez's Power Pose at Met Gala Raises Eyebrows as Jeff Bezos Wife Hits Red Carpet Solo, Body Language Expert Says

"Lauren’s posture is that of a businesswoman. It is straight, direct, and no-nonsense," body language expert Inbaal Honigman told RadarOnline.com about how Sánchez carried herself at the May 4 event after analyzing photos and video from the gala.

Sánchez sent tongues wagging when she first appeared at the base of the Metropolitan Museum of Art without Bezos as her date. Instead, the 2026 honorary co-chair was shoulder to shoulder with Vogue global editorial director and longtime gala host Anna Wintour.

The former journalist was seen shaking hands and greeting attendees as Wintour stood off to the side. The ladies were also joined by official co-chair Nicole Kidman, as the trio helped kick off the walk up the Met's grand stairs.