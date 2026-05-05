EXCLUSIVE: 'Direct and No-Nonsense' — Lauren Sánchez's Power Pose at Met Gala Raises Eyebrows as Jeff Bezos Wife Hits Red Carpet Solo, Body Language Expert Says
May 5 2026, Published 7:14 p.m. ET
Lauren Sánchez exuded pure power-player energy as she worked the 2026 Met Gala red carpet without her billionaire husband, Jeff Bezos, a top body language expert exclusively tells RadarOnline.com.
Sánchez, 56, didn't do any of her typical hands-on hip va-va-voom vixen poses, but instead, she comported herself like a "businesswoman" rather than a red-carpet bombshell.
Lauren Sánchez Held Court Like a 'Businesswoman'
"Lauren’s posture is that of a businesswoman. It is straight, direct, and no-nonsense," body language expert Inbaal Honigman told RadarOnline.com about how Sánchez carried herself at the May 4 event after analyzing photos and video from the gala.
Sánchez sent tongues wagging when she first appeared at the base of the Metropolitan Museum of Art without Bezos as her date. Instead, the 2026 honorary co-chair was shoulder to shoulder with Vogue global editorial director and longtime gala host Anna Wintour.
The former journalist was seen shaking hands and greeting attendees as Wintour stood off to the side. The ladies were also joined by official co-chair Nicole Kidman, as the trio helped kick off the walk up the Met's grand stairs.
Lauren Sánchez Was 'Businesslike and Bold'
Sánchez was also laser-focused while speaking with red-carpet livestream host La La Anthony.
"She’s facing her interviewer with her full body, shoulders square and strong, head nodding periodically," Honigman observed. "She’s like a sales rep speaking about her product. Lauren is businesslike and bold."
Sánchez kept complete eye contact with Anthony while answering questions, gushing bout the theme, "Fashion Is Art," noting it was "just perfection because as we all know, fashion is art and these designers work really, really hard and it's so incredible to be able to honor them tonight. "
Lauren Sánchez Made Sure Attendees Were 'Having Fun'
While many of the guests Anthony interviewed gave long-winded answers about their dresses, Sánchez gave the simple explanation that her Schiaparelli number was inspired by John Singer Sargent's famed portrait Madame X.
"It's a painting that's actually in the Met," the former Good Day L.A. host proudly noted.
Sánchez then leaned in to ask Anthony, "Are you having fun? Are you relaxed?" during their interview, making sure all of her guests were happy.
The former entertainment reporter even confidently offered to show off her Q&A skills, noting of Kidman, "Here comes Nicole. Do you want me to do interviews, too, because I can do that."
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Rumors of Celebrity Boycott of the Met Gala
There had been controversy about Sánchez and Bezos' involvement in the gala, after it was announced in November 2025 that the Amazon founder was the lead sponsor, reportedly contributing a whopping $10 million to the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.
It led to protests that the event was being taken over by "billionaires" rather than fashion stars, with claims that some A-listers were refusing to attend because of the jet-setting couple's involvement.
But the gala proved just as starry as ever, with an array of celebrities from the worlds of movies, music, fashion, sports and more, as they joined together to dress in their best interpretations of the "Costume Art" theme.