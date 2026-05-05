Back in 2015, George reflected on the early days of his relationship with Amal, and admitted that he knew "fairly quickly" that he wanted to "spend the rest" of his life with the human rights activist.

"When I asked her we had never talked about it," he pointed out on CBS Mornings. "There wasn’t like ‘Maybe we should get married.’ I dropped it on her!"

Despite being married for over 10 years now, George admitted they still haven't ever had any major disagreements.

"Well, when you're younger, you want to be right about everything, you know. 'Don't paint that color on the wall,'" he told CBS News' Seth Doane last November. "We've never had a fight. We never had an argument. And some of it is because I'm at this point in life where if she wants to paint the wall red, I don't care."

"You get to a point in life where you just go, 'Why would that be a discussion or an argument?'" he continued. "We have a really amazing relationship because we're also so supportive of each other that it's like, I don't care."