EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Donald Trump Targeted for Death — Radar Reveals How Prez is Now a Sitting Duck for Assassination Thanks to Slacking Secret Service
May 13 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Secret Service stooges are once again in the hot seat after the latest in a disturbing series of attempted assassinations on President Donald Trump exploded in their faces at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
As the world was horrified and shocked to learn, Cole Thomas Allen, a brilliant Caltech-trained mechanical and software engineer with no prior criminal record, managed to breach security at the April 25 gala at the Washington, D.C. Hilton – and reportedly squeeze off at least one shot just steps from the president and much of his Cabinet.
One Secret Service agent was hit in a protective vest, while others fired a wayward fusillade of hot lead that Allen miraculously managed to dodge.
Gunman Blew Past Secret Service
According to insiders, the 31-year-old video-game creator who was last working as a part-time California STEM tutor, overcame several layers of Secret Service oversight while checking into the hotel days before the dinner.
Then, shortly after 8:30 p.m. on the night of the event, he emerged from an unsecured service area above the main dining room carrying multiple knives, a handgun and a Mossberg Maverick 12-gauge shotgun, sources said.
He descended a service stairwell and bull-rushed some 15 feet past a Secret Service-operated, airport-like screening area in the foyer before he was ultimately subdued. He is now facing a raft of charges, including attempted assassination of the president of the United States, although he had not entered a plea as of press time.
Secret Service Slammed Over Failures
In the shocking boondoggle's wake, the Secret Service insisted the "protective model" for the dinner "proved effective."
But Jonathan Gilliam, a former Navy SEAL and FBI special agent, says it doesn't appear as if the service conducted even an elementary threat assessment of the hotel area.
"This is all absolutely ridiculous," Gilliam declared, "and although it may look like a success because no one got killed, it's a failure. A total failure."
The alarming incident was only the latest grave misstep by an agency once believed to be the world's premier protective organization.
Trump Targeted in Multiple Scares
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump narrowly averted death on July 13, 2024, when gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks slipped security at a rally in Butler, Pa., and took up position on a rooftop with clear lines of fire to the then-Republican Party standard-bearer.
Trump was wounded – with a bullet grazing his right ear – and days later, Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned her post.
Two months later, another murderous maniac, Ryan Wesley Routh, escaped detection at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla., and hid in bushes for 12 long hours while Trump was playing only a few holes away.
Then on Feb. 22, gun-toting screwball Austin Tucker Martin drove his car through the north gate of Trump's Mar-a-Lago headquarters while another vehicle was leaving.
'Trump Deserves Better'
Patrick Brosnan, former NYPD detective and founder of the security firm Brosnan Risk Consultants, calls the repeated slip-ups an "alarming pattern of incompetence" and evidence that the U.S. "is running out of time."
"The American people deserve better," he said. "Trump does, too."
Sources said just minutes before the attack, Allen emailed a 1,052-word manifesto titled "Apology and Explanation" to his family and former employer.
In the screed, he proclaimed that it was his "righteous duty" to target the administration, with officials marked for death in a descending order of priority.
He called out Trump for the ongoing war in Iran as well as his controversial immigration policies.
Meanwhile, one rattled eyewitness who attended the correspondents' dinner told RadarOnline.com they were "absolutely shocked" upon hearing the ominous "pop-pop-pop" of gunfire just after the salad course was served.
"Everyone looked at each other for an instant with bewilderment, and then all hell and chaos broke loose," said the insider.
"It's wild to think that this nutjob was able to come so very close to changing history with the Secret Service crawling around the hotel. He should have been dropped where he was standing the moment he walked into the building, instead of Trump waiting inside like a sitting duck."