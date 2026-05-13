EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Donald Trump Targeted for Death — Radar Reveals How Prez is Now a Sitting Duck for Assassination Thanks to Slacking Secret Service

Secret Service stooges are once again in the hot seat after the latest in a disturbing series of attempted assassinations on President Donald Trump exploded in their faces at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

As the world was horrified and shocked to learn, Cole Thomas Allen, a brilliant Caltech-trained mechanical and software engineer with no prior criminal record, managed to breach security at the April 25 gala at the Washington, D.C. Hilton – and reportedly squeeze off at least one shot just steps from the president and much of his Cabinet.

One Secret Service agent was hit in a protective vest, while others fired a wayward fusillade of hot lead that Allen miraculously managed to dodge.