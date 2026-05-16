Embattled FBI Director Kash Patel Accused of 'Using Government Plane for $50K Concert Date Night' With Much-Younger Girlfriend

Patel, 46, allegedly whisked his girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, from Virginia to Philadelphia in May 2025 to see George Strait and Chris Stapleton in concert, then returned home immediately after the show wrapped up.

The New York Times reported that the duo watched the concert from a private suite at Lincoln Financial Field that cost between $35,000 and $50,000.

The bureau claimed to the outlet that country singer Wilkins, 27, was "an invited guest" of the performers, who did not respond to the paper's request for comment.

"Through an F.B.I. spokesman, Mr. Patel declined to respond to questions about who financed the outing for himself and Ms. Wilkins," the Times reported, about how the duo used the FBI's Gulfstream V jet and had its crew as well as a security detail on overtime waiting for the concert to end.