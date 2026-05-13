EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump V Kash Patel — Radar Reveals 'Brutal Depths' of Pair's 'Bitter Feud' As Prez Issues Five-Word Takedown of Embattled FBI Boss

Donald Trump publicly humiliated FBI director Kash Patel with a cutting five-word jab at the White House – with sources telling RadarOnline.com tensions between the pair are deepening amid mounting scrutiny over Patel's alleged drinking and late-night partying habits. The president, 79, delivered the remark during a gathering with advisers and guests in the Rose Garden on Monday evening, as Patel becomes an increasingly controversial figure inside Trump's administration following a string of damaging reports.

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'Does He Get Enough Publicity?'

Source: Mega Donald Trump humiliated the FBI director during a Rose Garden gathering.

The FBI director has faced allegations involving excessive alcohol consumption, unexplained absences and questionable use of government resources – claims he has fiercely denied while launching a $250million defamation lawsuit against The Atlantic, accusing the magazine of publishing false and damaging claims about his conduct in office. The embattled FBI director Patel this week denied under oath the recent allegations of excessive drinking and unexplained absences on the job – dismissing them as "baseless" during a fierce congressional hearing. The latest flare-up has intensified speculation of a widening fracture between Trump and one of the administration's most high-profile law enforcement officials. Referring to Patel in front of attendees, Trump joked: "Does he get enough publicity?" The president then added: "If you could get a little more publicity, it would be very…" before trailing off and laughing.

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White House Insiders Claim Tensions Are Growing

Source: Mega Kash Patel denied recent allegations of excessive drinking under oath.

Sources close to the administration claimed the remark was interpreted internally as a "deliberate putdown" aimed at Patel's growing reputation for attracting headlines for "all the wrong reasons." One White House insider said: "Trump hates distractions and he especially hates scandals that make his administration look chaotic. He thinks Kash is becoming a magnet for negative publicity. He has also been teetotal his whole life, so especially does not like to hear reports of alleged alcohol abuse." Another source familiar with tensions between the pair added: "There's real frustration building. Trump's jibe really was "brutal and shows the depths" of his distaste for the negativity around Kash now. He likes loyalty and discipline, and he feels Patel has been getting headlines more expected of a Hollywood badboy celebrity than the director of the FBI. This is turning into something of a bitter feud now."

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'The Atlantic' Report Fuels Fresh Controversy

Source: Mega 'The Atlantic' reported that Patel’s socializing caused delays for morning meetings.

The controversy surrounding Patel intensified after an April report in The Atlantic alleged the FBI chief had engaged in "excessive drinking and unexplained absences." According to the report, Patel's late-night socializing and drinking allegedly caused aides to delay morning meetings because staff struggled to locate him. The same report claimed Patel's security detail once requested "breaching equipment" after they were allegedly unable to wake him behind a locked door. The FBI director was also thrust into the spotlight earlier this year after a video circulated online showing him drinking beer with members of the US men's Olympic hockey team during a trip to Milan in February. Trump was reportedly privately fuming over the incident, particularly given his long-standing aversion to alcohol after the death of his older brother, Fred Trump Jr., from alcoholism. According to one report, Trump also confronted Patel over his use of a government jet for the Italy trip. The White House has denied claims of tension, insisting: "The President has full confidence in his administration."

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Kash Patel FBI Director

Source: Mega The FBI director traveled with personalized bourbon bottles bearing his name.