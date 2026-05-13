'Sick Mentality': Rapper Sparks Outrage After Saying 'If It's Not a Boy, It's an Abortion' at Gender Reveal Party

Tekashi has a highly controversial past riddled with run-ins with the law. Back in 2015, he pleaded guilty to using a child in a sexual performance. He originally received only probation, but three years later, he was resentenced to probation and 1,000 hours of community service.

He also has several felony convictions from his connections to the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

“Nine Trey was a criminal enterprise involved in committing numerous acts of violence, including shootings, robberies, and assaults in and around Manhattan and Brooklyn,” The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a prior statement. “Members and associates of Nine Trey engaged in violence to retaliate against rival gangs, to promote the standing and reputation of Nine Trey, and to protect the gang’s narcotics business. Members and associates of Nine Trey enriched themselves by committing robberies and selling drugs, such as heroin, fentanyl, furanyl fentanyl, MDMA, dibutylone, and marijuana.”