'Sick Mentality': Rapper Sparks Outrage After Saying 'If It's Not a Boy, It's an Abortion' at Gender Reveal Party
May 13 2026, Updated 3:15 p.m. ET
Tekashi 6ix9ine sparked outrage on social media after declaring at a gender reveal party that if his child was not a boy, his girlfriend, Aliday Alter, would not be having the baby, RadarOnline.com has learned.
During a livestream of the festivities, the rapper, 30, could be heard telling friends Clavicular, N3ON, and Adin Ross, "If it's not a boy, then it's abortion."
What Did Tekashi 6ix9ine Say?
When his pals appeared shocked by his announcement, Tekashi – born Daniel Hernandez – repeated, "I said, if it's not a boy, it's abortion," before quickly adding, "She's down! She's open-minded," seemingly referring to his girlfriend being in agreement with him.
However, later in the video, blue streamers flew and a giant poster confirmed it was, in fact, a boy.
This will reportedly be Tekashi's first son. He has a daughter, 12, with ex-girlfriend Sara Molina and another daughter, 7, with Marlayna M.
Tekashi 6ix9ine Gets Slammed on Social Media
As the clip made rounds online, it earned extremely polarizing comments. While some suggested the rapper was just joking, he faced strong backlash from critics who called him "sick" and "self-centered" for caring so much about the gender of his child.
One user quipped, "Wow… father of the year… as long as it isn’t a girl," and another sarcastically replied, "Yay the baby gets to keep its life bc it’s a boy like they wanted," alongside eye-roll emojis.
A third person said, "Why are we congratulating a man that said he would be headed to the ab0rt!on clinic if the gender revealed was a girl… TRASH!!!!!!!!" and a fourth critic chimed in, "You don’t deserve a baby boy or girl."
Inside Tekashi 6ix9ine's Legal Drama
Tekashi has a highly controversial past riddled with run-ins with the law. Back in 2015, he pleaded guilty to using a child in a sexual performance. He originally received only probation, but three years later, he was resentenced to probation and 1,000 hours of community service.
He also has several felony convictions from his connections to the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.
“Nine Trey was a criminal enterprise involved in committing numerous acts of violence, including shootings, robberies, and assaults in and around Manhattan and Brooklyn,” The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a prior statement. “Members and associates of Nine Trey engaged in violence to retaliate against rival gangs, to promote the standing and reputation of Nine Trey, and to protect the gang’s narcotics business. Members and associates of Nine Trey enriched themselves by committing robberies and selling drugs, such as heroin, fentanyl, furanyl fentanyl, MDMA, dibutylone, and marijuana.”
Out of Jail Again
In 2019, he pleaded guilty to federal racketeering, drug trafficking and various violent crimes charges.
The FEFE artist was also recently released from the Metropolitan Detention Center in New York this past April. He was sentenced to serve three months behind bars for repeated parole violations connected to his 2019 charges.