CIA File Sparks Theories of Ancient Texts and Proof of Lost Civilization Hidden Under Egypt's Great Sphinx
May 13 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
An ancient library is now believed to be beneath Egypt's Great Sphinx, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as a CIA document from 1952 has reignited the conspiracy theory.
The resurfaced document is once again under the spotlight after a mysterious reference to the "temple under Sphinx" was discovered inside a photographic inventory.
The Hall of Records Exist?
This has led all eyes to be on the Hall of Records legend, which is said to be an archive featuring everything from maps to ancient texts, to even proof of a lost civilization.
The CIA document, titled "Presentation Form for Graphic Material" and dated November 20, 1952, appears to note 11 rolls of black-and-white photographic negatives taken between July and December 1950. The file has been enough for social media users to drop their own theories.
"Secrets of humanity are hidden under the sphinx," one person suggested, and another claimed, "Egypt will not allow any diggings."
One user added, "So the CIA knows about the temple under the Sphinx. Still want to call BS on the Hall of Records?"
"I read about this like 25 years ago and was fascinated by the idea. I'm sure, however, Egypt cleared it out long ago," a commentator suggested.
What Is Underneath the Sphinx?
Despite the fascinating theories, Egyptologist Zahi Hawass doesn't think the Hall of Records is an actual thing.
"The Sphinx has been thoroughly excavated. My friend and colleague, Mark Lehner, and I investigated it ourselves in 1979. Nothing like a Hall of Records has been found in or near the Sphinx," he claimed.
Hawass also claimed there is nothing of great interest underneath the left paw of the iconic structure. However, one theory is that the Book of Thoth is underneath the Sphinx.
The Book of Thoth is a major part of Egyptian mythology and focuses on the quest of Nefer-ka-ptah, a prince of Egypt, who seeks a sacred text attributed to Thoth, the god of wisdom.
The Tomb of Jesus Christ
And according to Dr. Paul Warner, the tomb of Jesus Christ himself is also underneath the structure alongside the Ark of the Covenant in a hidden cave sealed off by a massive stone.
The Ark of the Covenant is a sacred chest in Jewish and Christian tradition, which was viewed as a symbol of God's presence and power. It is believed to be a gold-plated wooden chest with two stone tablets inscribed with the Ten Commandments, a jar of manna, and Aaron's rod.
Warner is believed to have given his research project to the Director of the Science Office around Christmas 2021, in what was labeled "a scientific revolution...for the benefit of all humanity."
Warner is believed to have focused on a particular tunnel beneath the landmark, called the Southern Passageway, and claimed he discovered man-made structures beyond the final stone block of the tunnel.
He noted his discoveries are supported by photos and video from "the deepest and most remote part of the original pyramid structure," which is reportedly "carved out of the bedrock itself."
Warner also said he believes the Pyramid is where Jesus delivered his "Sermon on the Mount."