CIA File Sparks Theories of Ancient Texts and Proof of Lost Civilization Hidden Under Egypt's Great Sphinx

The resurfaced document is once again under the spotlight after a mysterious reference to the "temple under Sphinx" was discovered inside a photographic inventory.

An ancient library is now believed to be beneath Egypt's Great Sphinx, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as a CIA document from 1952 has reignited the conspiracy theory.

A CIA document has sparked interest in what is truly under the Great Sphinx.

This has led all eyes to be on the Hall of Records legend, which is said to be an archive featuring everything from maps to ancient texts, to even proof of a lost civilization.

The CIA document, titled "Presentation Form for Graphic Material" and dated November 20, 1952, appears to note 11 rolls of black-and-white photographic negatives taken between July and December 1950. The file has been enough for social media users to drop their own theories.

"Secrets of humanity are hidden under the sphinx," one person suggested, and another claimed, "Egypt will not allow any diggings."

One user added, "So the CIA knows about the temple under the Sphinx. Still want to call BS on the Hall of Records?"

"I read about this like 25 years ago and was fascinated by the idea. I'm sure, however, Egypt cleared it out long ago," a commentator suggested.