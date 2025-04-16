Jesus Christ's 'Body' Found! Experts Say Son of God's Corpse is Hidden In Giant Chamber Under Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt

According to Dr. Paul Warner, Christ's tomb is allegedly alongside the Ark of the Covenant in a hidden cave sealed off by a massive stone.

The Ark of the Covenant is a sacred chest in Jewish and Christian tradition and was viewed as a symbol of God's presence and power.

It's a gold-plated wooden chest with two stone tablets inscribed with the Ten Commandments, a jar of manna, and Aaron's rod.

Warner reportedly handed over his research project, which lasted over 10 years, to the Director of the Science Office around Christmas 2021.

Authorities were thrilled by the discovery and called his research "a scientific revolution...for the benefit of all humanity."