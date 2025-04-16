Jesus Christ's 'Body' Found! Experts Say Son of God's Corpse is Hidden In Giant Chamber Under Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt
Jesus Christ's "body has been found" – according to an expert.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the son of God's corpse is hidden in a giant chamber under the Great Pyramid of Giza.
According to Dr. Paul Warner, Christ's tomb is allegedly alongside the Ark of the Covenant in a hidden cave sealed off by a massive stone.
The Ark of the Covenant is a sacred chest in Jewish and Christian tradition and was viewed as a symbol of God's presence and power.
It's a gold-plated wooden chest with two stone tablets inscribed with the Ten Commandments, a jar of manna, and Aaron's rod.
Warner reportedly handed over his research project, which lasted over 10 years, to the Director of the Science Office around Christmas 2021.
Authorities were thrilled by the discovery and called his research "a scientific revolution...for the benefit of all humanity."
He focused on that particular tunnel beneath the great landmark, which is called the Southern Passageway, and claimed he discovered man-made structures beyond the final stone block of the tunnel.
Warner's finds are supported by photos and video from "the deepest and most remote part of the original pyramid structure," which is reportedly "carved out of the bedrock itself."
Being able to use this type of technology, it confirmed his theory about something being hidden beyond the final stone was correct.
Warner explained he was able to pinpoint the location beneath the Great Pyramid by cross-referencing the three Abrahamic religions – Judiasm, Christianity and Islam – and comparing clues from their holy books with ancient writings on the clay tablets of Mesopotamia.
He explained multiple sites were mentioned in the scriptures: "Mount Sinai," the "Mountain of Israel," the "Mount of Olives," "Mount Zion" and the Quran's "Mountain of Light" – which led him to the Great Pyramid.
Warner also revealed he has a strong feeling the Pyramid is where Jesus delivered his "Sermon on the Mount."
Warner continued to score big amid his bombshell research, with the Supreme Council of Antiquities making the very rare exception of appointing him as a consultant grafted into the Scan Pyramids Mission.
The Scan Pyramids Mission, which launched in 2015, is an Egyptian-International project that aims to scan Egyptian pyramids to detect the presence of unknown internal voids and structures.
Dr. Warner said: "After meeting at the office of Ahmed Issa (Minister for Tourism & Antiquities Egypt) 20th October 2022, Egypt agreed to receive my research data free of charge in return for a commitment that the Scan Pyramids Mission would radiate beyond the block in the subterranean chamber."
Warner believes that "the discovery" of Jesus' body "has the potential for peace in the Middle East."