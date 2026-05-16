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EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the Real Reason Andrew Windsor Has Been Marooned on King Charles' Estate — And It's All About Cash

Split photos of Andrew Windsor and King Charles
Source: Mega

Andrew Windsor's living situation has changed drastically.

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May 16 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

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Disgraced former Prince Andrew has now settled in a remote farmhouse on King Charles' Sandringham estate – with royal insiders telling RadarOnline.com the decision was driven as much by money as by the disgraced duke's need for privacy.

Andrew Windsor, 66, moved into Marsh Farm on Easter Monday after being pushed out of Royal Lodge, his long-term Windsor home.

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Practical Choices Behind Andrew Windsor's Relocation

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Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: Mega

Andrew Windsor moved into Marsh Farm on Easter Monday.

The property sits around 1.5 miles from Sandringham House on King Charles' sprawling 20,000-acre Norfolk estate.

While the distance has fueled speculation Charles, 77, is continuing to punish his younger brother by sidelining him from royal life and society due to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, sources familiar with the estate said practical and financial considerations played a huge role in the decision.

One royal source claimed the placement reflected Charles's determination to maximize the commercial value of Sandringham's properties while keeping Andrew away from public scrutiny.

The insider said, "People will inevitably read symbolism into where Andrew has ended up living, but the reality is far more practical and financially driven than that.

"Charles has become intensely focused on making Sandringham commercially sustainable, and every property close to the main house now serves a strategic purpose – either generating substantial revenue through luxury holiday lets or accommodating senior working royals."

"There was simply no desire to give up a high-earning estate property when those homes are bringing in serious money year-round," they added.

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'Andrew Wanted Somewhere Deeply Secluded'

Photo of Marsh Farm
Source: @The Sun/Youtube

King Charles pushed the disgraced Duke out of his long-term Windsor home.

Another source familiar with operations on the Sandringham estate said Marsh Farm quickly emerged as the only workable solution due to Andrew's insistence on privacy and the King's determination to keep him away from the estate's public-facing areas.

The source added: "Andrew wanted somewhere deeply secluded where he could live without constantly worrying about being photographed, approached, or watched. The properties nearer to Sandringham House are busy with tourists, staff, visitors, and rental guests throughout much of the year, so there would always have been a risk of unwanted attention.

"Charles also understands that having Andrew too close to the center of activity would create a distraction the royal household is keen to avoid, particularly during public events and holiday periods when the estate is crowded."

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Sandringham Holiday Rentals Bring In Huge Revenue

Photo of Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie
Source: Mega

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie stayed at Gardens House during Easter.

Sandringham contains numerous residential properties spread across the estate. The nearest home to Sandringham House is Gardens House, a luxury holiday property listed on Airbnb and regularly rented to members of the public.

The property can reportedly command as much as $5,000 for a three-night stay, making it one of the estate's most profitable short-term rentals.

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie stayed there during Easter celebrations this year.

A royal insider said the commercial importance of Gardens House made it effectively unavailable to Andrew.

"Nobody involved in managing the estate was prepared to lose one of Sandringham's most lucrative rental properties simply to accommodate Andrew on a long-term basis," the source noted. "Charles has become highly aware that the royal estates are expected to operate efficiently and bring in substantial revenue, particularly at a time when scrutiny over royal finances is intense.

"From the King's perspective, it made little sense to remove a property from a successful holiday business when it is capable of generating thousands of pounds from visitors willing to pay for the Sandringham experience."

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Photo of the Park House
Source: he Outdoor Guide with Julia Bradbury/Youtube

The royal household ruled out Park House due to its state of disrepair.

Other nearby residences reportedly posed similar problems.

York House, which includes stables and outbuildings, was considered too exposed because of its location closer to the center of estate activity.

Another property, The Folly, is also rented out to holidaymakers.

Park House – the former childhood home of Diana, Princess of Wales – was also ruled out because of its reported state of disrepair.

In the weeks before Andrew's arrival, Marsh Farm underwent extensive renovation and security work.

Tradespeople were reportedly seen carrying out major upgrades aimed at recreating some of the comfort and luxury associated with the $40million Royal Lodge.

The family-run carpet company Linney Cooper, which holds a Royal Warrant and has worked at Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle, was among the firms seen on-site.

Security measures have also been significantly expanded.

A six-foot perimeter fence and large entrance gate have been installed around the farmhouse, alongside extensive CCTV coverage and additional security lighting designed to shield Andrew from public view and press attention.

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