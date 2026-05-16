EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the Real Reason Andrew Windsor Has Been Marooned on King Charles' Estate — And It's All About Cash

The property sits around 1.5 miles from Sandringham House on King Charles' sprawling 20,000-acre Norfolk estate.

While the distance has fueled speculation Charles, 77, is continuing to punish his younger brother by sidelining him from royal life and society due to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, sources familiar with the estate said practical and financial considerations played a huge role in the decision.

One royal source claimed the placement reflected Charles's determination to maximize the commercial value of Sandringham's properties while keeping Andrew away from public scrutiny.

The insider said, "People will inevitably read symbolism into where Andrew has ended up living, but the reality is far more practical and financially driven than that.

"Charles has become intensely focused on making Sandringham commercially sustainable, and every property close to the main house now serves a strategic purpose – either generating substantial revenue through luxury holiday lets or accommodating senior working royals."

"There was simply no desire to give up a high-earning estate property when those homes are bringing in serious money year-round," they added.