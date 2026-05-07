EXCLUSIVE: 'Cruel' King Charles Facing Calls to Rescue Princess Diana's Crumbling Childhood Home — Which Sits 500 Meters From His Pristine Estate

Park House in Norfolk, where Diana, Princess of Wales spent the first 14 years of her life, now stands abandoned behind overgrown grass, peeling paint, and deteriorating brickwork after redevelopment plans collapsed following the Covid pandemic.

Princess Diana 's childhood home has fallen into alarming disrepair just a short walk from King Charles ' immaculate Sandringham estate – which RadarOnline.com can reveal has sparked growing fury from locals and royal watchers who believe the monarch should intervene to save one of the most emotionally significant properties linked to the late princess.

The property later became a specialist hotel for disabled guests after being gifted by Queen Elizabeth II to the Leonard Cheshire charity in 1987, but has remained empty since closing during the pandemic.

Located roughly 500 meters from Sandringham House, the home placed Diana near the royal family years before she married the then-Prince Charles, now monarch and aged 77, in 1981.

Diana, who died aged 36 after a car crash in Paris in 1997 , lived at the property from her birth in 1961 while her father, John Spencer, rented the house from the royal estate.

One source familiar with the estate said many of those connected to Diana's legacy were deeply distressed by the condition of the house.

"Locals and people who admired Diana know that Park House has been quietly forgotten despite its extraordinary historical and emotional importance," the insider explained. "This was the place where her life began, where she spent her childhood, and where many of the experiences that shaped her happened. Seeing it boarded up and visibly decaying has become upsetting because people feel a crucial piece of her story is slowly disappearing."

Another source claimed the contrast between Park House and the nearby royal estate had become increasingly difficult to ignore.

They hit out: "People look at the immaculate upkeep of Sandringham and then see Diana's former home crumbling only minutes away, and they think it feels deeply uncomfortable.

"There is a growing belief locally that Charles could step in if he truly wanted to preserve the property. To many, it seems cruel for him not to, and to allow a building tied so closely to Diana's memory to be left in this state while royal residences nearby remain pristine."