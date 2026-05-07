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EXCLUSIVE: 'Cruel' King Charles Facing Calls to Rescue Princess Diana's Crumbling Childhood Home — Which Sits 500 Meters From His Pristine Estate

Split photo of King Charles, Princess Diana and park House
Source: Mega; The Outdoor Guide with Julia Bradbury/Youtube

King Charles may be the only one who can save Princess Diana's home.

May 7 2026, Published 7:55 p.m. ET

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Princess Diana's childhood home has fallen into alarming disrepair just a short walk from King Charles' immaculate Sandringham estate – which RadarOnline.com can reveal has sparked growing fury from locals and royal watchers who believe the monarch should intervene to save one of the most emotionally significant properties linked to the late princess.

Park House in Norfolk, where Diana, Princess of Wales spent the first 14 years of her life, now stands abandoned behind overgrown grass, peeling paint, and deteriorating brickwork after redevelopment plans collapsed following the Covid pandemic.

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Photo of Princess Diana
Source: Mega

Princess Diana spent her formative childhood years at Park House in Norfolk.

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Diana, who died aged 36 after a car crash in Paris in 1997, lived at the property from her birth in 1961 while her father, John Spencer, rented the house from the royal estate.

Located roughly 500 meters from Sandringham House, the home placed Diana near the royal family years before she married the then-Prince Charles, now monarch and aged 77, in 1981.

The property later became a specialist hotel for disabled guests after being gifted by Queen Elizabeth II to the Leonard Cheshire charity in 1987, but has remained empty since closing during the pandemic.

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Park House Condition Sparks Anger Among Princess Diana Admirers

Photo of the Park House
Source: The Outdoor Guide with Julia Bradbury/Youtube

Queen Elizabeth II gifted the residence to the Leonard Cheshire charity in 1987.

One source familiar with the estate said many of those connected to Diana's legacy were deeply distressed by the condition of the house.

"Locals and people who admired Diana know that Park House has been quietly forgotten despite its extraordinary historical and emotional importance," the insider explained. "This was the place where her life began, where she spent her childhood, and where many of the experiences that shaped her happened. Seeing it boarded up and visibly decaying has become upsetting because people feel a crucial piece of her story is slowly disappearing."

Another source claimed the contrast between Park House and the nearby royal estate had become increasingly difficult to ignore.

They hit out: "People look at the immaculate upkeep of Sandringham and then see Diana's former home crumbling only minutes away, and they think it feels deeply uncomfortable.

"There is a growing belief locally that Charles could step in if he truly wanted to preserve the property. To many, it seems cruel for him not to, and to allow a building tied so closely to Diana's memory to be left in this state while royal residences nearby remain pristine."

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Photo of Althorp House
Source: Mega

The Spencer family moved to Althorp after John inherited the earldom.

Constructed in 1862, Park House became central to Diana's upbringing before the Spencer family moved to Althorp after her father inherited the Spencer earldom.

During her childhood, the future princess frequently crossed paths with members of the royal family because of the home's proximity to Sandringham.

Former Spencer family au pair Inge Crane recalled in 2021 the young then-Prince Andrew, now 66 and stripped of his royal titles, and Prince Edward, now 62, would occasionally visit Park House to swim in the property's pool.

Years later, the building took on a new role after being transformed into a hotel catering specifically to disabled guests and carers.

During its most successful period, Park House became known for its floral interiors, sweeping staircases, large fireplaces, and gardens, with photographs honoring Diana displayed throughout the property.

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Pandemic Collapse Halted $3.1Million Redevelopment Plan

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Photo of the Park House
Source: Mega

Inge Crane recalled Prince Andrew and Prince Edward visiting the house to swim.

In 2019, the Leonard Cheshire charity announced plans for a $3.1million redevelopment project intended to modernize the site and secure its future. Those plans were later abandoned after the financial pressures created by the pandemic.

Confirming the decision, the charity said: "Since the original plan of September 2019 detailing an agreement to spend £2.3million ($3.1million) redeveloping Park House – and match fund the same amount for further investment – cash resources and fundraising have understandably been shifted in response to the pandemic."

The organization added, "We therefore cannot justify that outlay considering the current barriers that disabled people face across the world, and coupled with the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Covid-19 and the impact to our work, it's been proposed to discontinue the redevelopment and work with Sandringham Estate to exit the lease."

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