EXCLUSIVE: Carnival Cruise Horror Case Heads to Trial as Teen Accused of Murdering Stepsister Anna Kepner, 18, Faces Jury Showdown
May 7 2026, Published 7:36 p.m. ET
The chilling federal murder case tied to the death of 18-year-old cheerleader Anna Kepner aboard a Carnival cruise ship is officially headed to trial, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
According to newly filed court documents exclusively obtained by us, a federal judge in the Southern District of Florida has scheduled a criminal jury trial beginning June 1, 2026, for the teen defendant identified in court filings only as "T.H". Timothy Hudson.
Trial Set In the Death of Anna Kepner
The trial will be held at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. Courthouse in Miami and is expected to last approximately two weeks.
Court records show jury proceedings are set to begin at 9:00 a.m. on June 1, while a final calendar call hearing has been scheduled for May 26.
The latest order marks a major turning point in the disturbing case that has drawn national attention since Anna’s death aboard the Carnival Horizon in November 2025.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, federal prosecutors accused the then-16-year-old defendant of allegedly sexually assaulting and murdering his 18-year-old stepsister while the family was traveling aboard the cruise ship in international waters.
Stepbrother Faces Murder Charges
Authorities previously alleged Anna died from mechanical asphyxiation before her body was discovered hidden underneath a bed inside the family’s cabin.
Federal prosecutors later secured a grand jury indictment charging the teen with murder and aggravated sexual abuse. Because the alleged crimes occurred aboard a cruise ship in international waters, the case falls under federal jurisdiction.
Despite being charged in adult court, the defendant continues to be publicly identified only by his initials due to his age. If convicted on the federal charges, he could face life in prison.
The newly filed scheduling order also lays out several key pretrial deadlines ahead of the courtroom showdown, including motions related to evidence, discovery disclosures, and witness testimony.
Shocking Aftermath of Anna's Death
The case has sparked widespread public attention not only because of the horrifying allegations but also due to revelations surrounding the family’s actions in the aftermath of Anna’s death.
RadarOnline.com previously reported on troubling text messages tied to the investigation, including allegations family members discussed protecting the suspect following the teen’s death.
Anna’s father, Christopher Kepner, has also remained outspoken throughout the investigation and previously described the devastating moment he discovered his daughter’s body aboard the cruise ship.
Anna's Father Emotional Public Statement
The grieving father's emotional public statements helped intensify scrutiny surrounding the case as investigators continued building their federal prosecution.
Prosecutors have also continued aggressively pursuing the case behind the scenes. Earlier court filings revealed government attorneys sought to review and potentially tighten the defendant’s release conditions while awaiting trial.
Now, nearly seven months after the horrifying death stunned cruise passengers and dominated headlines nationwide, the high-profile federal case is preparing to move into its most critical phase yet.
Radar will continue covering developments in the case, including courtroom testimony, evidence presented at trial, and any major rulings once proceedings officially begin next month.