EXCLUSIVE: Carnival Cruise Horror Case Heads to Trial as Teen Accused of Murdering Stepsister Anna Kepner, 18, Faces Jury Showdown

The trial will be held at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. Courthouse in Miami and is expected to last approximately two weeks.

Court records show jury proceedings are set to begin at 9:00 a.m. on June 1, while a final calendar call hearing has been scheduled for May 26.

The latest order marks a major turning point in the disturbing case that has drawn national attention since Anna’s death aboard the Carnival Horizon in November 2025.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, federal prosecutors accused the then-16-year-old defendant of allegedly sexually assaulting and murdering his 18-year-old stepsister while the family was traveling aboard the cruise ship in international waters.