Erika Kirk Accused of Using Her Kids as 'Props' in 'Performative' Social Media Photos — Nearly 8 Months After Husband Charlie's Public Assassination

On Wednesday, May 6, Erika reflected on the "blessings" in her life as she shared several photos and videos of her kids.

"The blessings hidden in ordinary days. The blessings in adventures with my little love captured backstage. The blessings of sharing encouraging and soul filled love notes written from around the world with the team," she captioned the pictures. "The blessings of visits with Auntie Mary & discovering a sweet surprise on our walk."

She also said she was blessed for being able to see her children's faces light up with "joy" and to watch old videos of Charlie making them "laugh" with "food he loved," seemingly referring to her throwback clip she posted of the late conservative commentator preparing to eat In-n-Out Burger.

"The blessings of having the best little buddy for daily Bible readings...the blessings of our little family; hand in hand…we promise to make you proud daddy. We love you endlessly," she concluded.