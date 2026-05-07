Jeff Bezos' Met Gala Power Move — Amazon Billionaire 'Banned' Major Star From Fashion's Biggest Night For 'Mocking' Him in Hit Movie

Justin Theroux is the star who was allegedly banned from the Manhattan bash on May 4 after his character in The Devil Wears Prada 2, billionaire Benji Barnes, was widely believed to be based on Bezos.

"Justin’s character is Jeff, plain and simple," a source dished to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who wrote about it on Substack.

"And Jeff has zero sense of humor when the joke is about him – or Lauren. He can laugh at almost anything else. But mock him, mock her, and you're done."

Theroux plays a divorced billionaire tycoon who undergoes a dramatic glow-up by shedding weight and becoming a far more polished, stylish power player after falling for Emily Blunt's glamorous fashionista, Emily Charlton, a storyline some claim hit a nerve with Bezos.

The billionaire famously morphed from a skinny, socially awkward tech mogul into a buffed-up luxury-loving alpha male after getting together with curvaceous vixen Sánchez in 2019 and divorcing his wife of 25 years, Mackenzie Scott.