'God Is Good': Trump's Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, 28, Welcomes Second Baby With Husband Nicholas Riccio, 60

The White House press secretary, 28, held her baby, Vivi, the second child she shares with her husband, Nicholas Riccio , 60, close while posing in her daughter's all-pink nursery, proudly proclaiming "God is good."

Karoline Leavitt melted hearts by sharing the first glimpse of her newborn baby girl and revealing the little one's sweet name just six days after giving birth, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Noting that she and her husband "are enjoying every moment in our blissful newborn bubble," the New Hampshire native went on to thank "everyone who reached out with prayers during my pregnancy - I truly felt them throughout the entire experience. God is Good."

"On May 1st, Viviana, aka 'Vivi,' joined our family, and our hearts instantly exploded with love. She is perfect and healthy, and her big brother is joyfully adjusting to life with his new baby sister," Leavitt wrote in the caption of the May 7 Instagram post, referring to 21-month-old son Nicholas "Niko" Robert Riccio.

Vivi's nursery already showed how she's going to be raised, with a touch of luxury and politics from a very young age.

A pink-and-cream Hermès throw blanket from the brand’s iconic Avalon line was draped over a white chair across from the infant's crib, where a floral vintage-style coverlet rested over the railing.

Pink ruffle drapes kept the light to a minimum during the baby's much-needed sleep, while several shelves on the wall held clues about her future.

The alphabet book titled Washington, DC ABCs, along with another children’s board book with "Washington, DC" on the cover, hinted at how immersed Vivi will be in the nation's capital. The second shelf held a framed photo of Leavitt and her husband on their wedding day, January 4, 2025.

A children's book titled Her First Bible sat on the bottom shelf, along with a glossy blue bunny figurine. Vivi will also be learning the alphabet through her fashion-forward mama, thanks to another book titled Handbags A to Z.