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Home > Politics > celebrity babies

'God Is Good': Trump's Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, 28, Welcomes Second Baby With Husband Nicholas Riccio, 60

Photo of Karoline Leavitt
Source: @karolineleavitt/Instagram

Karoline Leavitt became a mother of two when her daughter was born on May 1.

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May 7 2026, Published 1:05 p.m. ET

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Karoline Leavitt melted hearts by sharing the first glimpse of her newborn baby girl and revealing the little one's sweet name just six days after giving birth, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The White House press secretary, 28, held her baby, Vivi, the second child she shares with her husband, Nicholas Riccio, 60, close while posing in her daughter's all-pink nursery, proudly proclaiming "God is good."

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Karoline Leavitt Gives First Look at Baby Vivi

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Photo of Karoline Leavitt
Source: @karolineleavitt/Instagram

Leavitt showed off newborn daughter Vivi for the first time.

"On May 1st, Viviana, aka 'Vivi,' joined our family, and our hearts instantly exploded with love. She is perfect and healthy, and her big brother is joyfully adjusting to life with his new baby sister," Leavitt wrote in the caption of the May 7 Instagram post, referring to 21-month-old son Nicholas "Niko" Robert Riccio.

Noting that she and her husband "are enjoying every moment in our blissful newborn bubble," the New Hampshire native went on to thank "everyone who reached out with prayers during my pregnancy - I truly felt them throughout the entire experience. God is Good."

Leavitt wore a cotton-candy-pink knit cardigan and pale pink lounge pants, positively glowing as a new mom.

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Political ABC Books, a Luxury Blanket and a Bible Decorate the Nursery

Photo of Karoline Leavitt
Source: @karolineleavitt/Instagram

Leavitt showed off the items in Vivi's all-pink nursery.

Vivi's nursery already showed how she's going to be raised, with a touch of luxury and politics from a very young age.

A pink-and-cream Hermès throw blanket from the brand’s iconic Avalon line was draped over a white chair across from the infant's crib, where a floral vintage-style coverlet rested over the railing.

Pink ruffle drapes kept the light to a minimum during the baby's much-needed sleep, while several shelves on the wall held clues about her future.

The alphabet book titled Washington, DC ABCs, along with another children’s board book with "Washington, DC" on the cover, hinted at how immersed Vivi will be in the nation's capital. The second shelf held a framed photo of Leavitt and her husband on their wedding day, January 4, 2025.

A children's book titled Her First Bible sat on the bottom shelf, along with a glossy blue bunny figurine. Vivi will also be learning the alphabet through her fashion-forward mama, thanks to another book titled Handbags A to Z.

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Karoline Leavitt Has a Supportive Husband

Photo of Karoline Leavitt
Source: MEGA

Leavitt kept working as the White House press secretary until five days before giving birth.

Leavitt struck up a romance with the wealthy real estate mogul, who is 32 years her senior, after the pair met through a mutual friend in 2022.

The whirlwind relationship quickly heated up, with the couple getting engaged the following year before welcoming Niko in July 2024.

Leavitt later raved about her husband’s unwavering support, crediting him with helping fuel her meteoric political rise to becoming the youngest White House press secretary in history.

"He's built a very successful business himself, so now he's fully supportive of me building my success in my career," she said in March 2025.

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Trump Cabinet Members Filling in For Karoline Leavitt During Maternity Leave

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Photo of Marco Rubio
Source: MEGA

Secretary of State Marco Rubio was the first fill-in for Leavitt at White House press briefings.

Since Leavitt has become an indispensable attack dog for Donald Trump, fiercely sparring with the White House press corps, the president refused to rely on just one stand-in while she's away on maternity leave.

Briefings will be conducted by Vice President JD Vance and other top-level cabinet members while she's away.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the White House jack-of-all-trades who also currently serves as acting National Security Adviser and acting Administrator of USAID, handled press conference duties on May 5, focusing on foreign policy.

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