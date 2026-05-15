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Home > News > FBI

Under Fire Kash Patel Embroiled in Fresh Controversy — Secret Emails Reveal FBI Boss Enjoyed 'VIP Snorkeling Excursion' at Pearl Harbor Memorial during Work Trip

Photo of Kash Patel
Source: MEGA

Kash Patel enjoyed a 'VIP snorkeling trip' at the Pearl Harbor memorial during a business trip.

May 15 2026, Published 8:39 a.m. ET

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Kash Patel has sparked fresh controversy after partaking in a "VIP snorkelling excursion" at the Pearl Harbor memorial during a business trip.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the under-fire FBI Director's jaunt was reportedly coordinated by the military but omitted from official FBI news releases and took place at the sunken battleship where more than 900 sailors and Marines remain entombed.

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Photo of Kash Patel
Source: MEGA

Patel's jaunt is usually reserved for National Park Service scientists and Navy divers.

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The site commemorates the December 7, 1941, surprise Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, which drew the U.S. into World War II and remains one of the deadliest days in American history.

The FBI previously highlighted Patel's walking tour of the Honolulu field office and meetings with local law enforcement, but the records show he returned to Hawaii for two additional days following his initial stopover.

Typically, swimming and snorkeling around the USS Arizona are not permitted. Only authorized professionals are allowed to visit the site, which typically includes National Park Service scientists and Navy divers, for example.

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'Unusual For Somebody To Be Given Access To Memorial'

Photo of Kash Patel
Source: MEGA

Questions have been asked in regards to how Patel was allowed to partake in the trip.

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"Former FBI directors have visited Pearl Harbor on official business, but none going back to at least 1993 has gone snorkeling at the memorial," according to AP who spoke to a former government diver.

AP added: "The diver said it was unusual for a director or anyone not connected to the memorial to be granted such access because the swims come with physical risks and present security, safety and logistical challenges."

The surprise trip comes after criticism of Patel's use of a FBI plane and global travel, which have blurred professional responsibilities with leisure activities.

Patel has been under fire for his use of the government jet for trips, including one to Italy that coincided with the Milan Winter Olympics.

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Mounting Tension Between Patel And Donald Trump

picture of kash patel
Source: MEGA

The FBI Director's lifestyle has reportedly irked Donald Trump.

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That trip made waves as Patel’s schedule reportedly included two hockey games and hours of "personal time" with a smattering of work-related meetings.

RadarOnline.com recently told of increasing tension between Patel and Donald Trump due to his mounting scrutiny over Patel's alleged drinking and late-night partying habits.

The Commander-in-Chief publicly humiliated the FBI director with a cutting five-word jab at the White House during a gathering with advisers and guests in the Rose Garden on Monday evening.

Referring to Patel in front of attendees, Trump joked: "Does he get enough publicity?"

The president then added: "If you could get a little more publicity, it would be very…" before trailing off and laughing.

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picture of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump mocked Patel during a recent event at the White House.

Sources close to the administration claimed the remark was interpreted internally as a "deliberate putdown" aimed at Patel's growing reputation for attracting headlines for "all the wrong reasons."

One White House insider said: "Trump hates distractions and he especially hates scandals that make his administration look chaotic. He thinks Kash is becoming a magnet for negative publicity. He has also been teetotal his whole life, so especially does not like to hear reports of alleged alcohol abuse."

Another source familiar with tensions between the pair added: "There's real frustration building. Trump's jibe really was "brutal and shows the depths" of his distaste for the negativity around Kash now. He likes loyalty and discipline, and he feels Patel has been getting headlines more expected of a Hollywood badboy celebrity than the director of the FBI. This is turning into something of a bitter feud now."

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