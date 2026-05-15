Under Fire Kash Patel Embroiled in Fresh Controversy — Secret Emails Reveal FBI Boss Enjoyed 'VIP Snorkeling Excursion' at Pearl Harbor Memorial during Work Trip

"Former FBI directors have visited Pearl Harbor on official business, but none going back to at least 1993 has gone snorkeling at the memorial," according to AP who spoke to a former government diver.

AP added: "The diver said it was unusual for a director or anyone not connected to the memorial to be granted such access because the swims come with physical risks and present security, safety and logistical challenges."

The surprise trip comes after criticism of Patel's use of a FBI plane and global travel, which have blurred professional responsibilities with leisure activities.

Patel has been under fire for his use of the government jet for trips, including one to Italy that coincided with the Milan Winter Olympics.