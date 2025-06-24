EXCLUSIVE: Inside Bill Belichick's Pals' Campaign to Sideline His Romance With 24-Year-Old Jordon Hudson — 'They Want to Deprogram Him From Being Love Drunk'
"Love-drunk" grandpa Bill Belichick's eyebrow-raising May-December romance with 24-year-old former cheerleader Jordon Hudson has pals of the legendary coach planning a Hail Mary intervention to save him from being sacked by the pushy pageant queen, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Friends and former players fear Hudson's just using the legendary Patriots coach, 73, to score big bucks for herself, but time is running out on the clock to save him as rumors swirl that the crazy-in-love couple is already engaged, a source revealed.
Hudon has dropped not-so-subtle hints that they already have plans to tie the knot by having the name of his boat changed from VIII Rings, a reference to his stunning eight Super Bowl wins, to I + VIII Rings, a nod to an engagement ring.
What Does She See In Millionaire 73-Year-Old?
But now, insiders are drawing up a game plan to try to talk sense into the University of North Carolina coach, who they fear is forfeiting his reputation as a gridiron great by appearing to have his manhood benched by the third-place finisher in the Miss Maine pageant, a source said.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, worries among Belichick's inner circle ignited almost from the kick-off of their relationship, which they say started on a flight to Palm Beach, Florida, in 2021.
Since then, the brash brunette has raised eyebrows almost continuously – she's had herself CC'd on all his work emails and uses "Chief Operating Officer of Belichick Productions" as the signature on her own.
Huge Influence
As readers know, she shockingly intervened in a 60 Minutes interview with the coach and had an HBO documentary about him scuttled when she demanded an executive producer credit and a share of the profits.
She even got tossed from a Nantucket society party that was also attended by Belichick's ex-girlfriend Linda Holliday last Christmas.
And the fisherman's daughter has also somehow netted $8 million worth of New England real estate.
"Coaches always tell you it ain't over till it's over," an insider said.
They added: "Well, she ain't got him yet. Brainwashed and cowed? Maybe. But we can still hope there's a chance of getting him to wake up."