EXCLUSIVE: Inside Bill Belichick's Pals' Campaign to Sideline His Romance With 24-Year-Old Jordon Hudson — 'They Want to Deprogram Him From Being Love Drunk'

"Love-drunk" grandpa Bill Belichick's eyebrow-raising May-December romance with 24-year-old former cheerleader Jordon Hudson has pals of the legendary coach planning a Hail Mary intervention to save him from being sacked by the pushy pageant queen, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Friends and former players fear Hudson's just using the legendary Patriots coach, 73, to score big bucks for herself, but time is running out on the clock to save him as rumors swirl that the crazy-in-love couple is already engaged, a source revealed.

Hudon has dropped not-so-subtle hints that they already have plans to tie the knot by having the name of his boat changed from VIII Rings, a reference to his stunning eight Super Bowl wins, to I + VIII Rings, a nod to an engagement ring.