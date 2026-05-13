Hair Force One: Trump Appears Bald in New Photos Before Flying Off to China — As Prez Lashes Out at Reporters Over His Ballroom and Struggling Americans
May 13 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
Donald Trump seems to have a hair problem, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as the president appeared to look bald in new photos snapped before flying off to China.
On Tuesday, May 12, the 79-year-old walked over to reporters for questions, but the wind was his enemy as a gust of it ruffled his hair.
'Bald' Donald Trump
In new photos, the oldest president to be inaugurated looks fragile as his hair seems thin, as it's caught up in the wind. In another snap, the president's forehead is on full display, offering a different look of Trump that few have seen.
Despite the unfortunate hair gaffe, Trump was up to his usual tricks, snapping at reporters on the White House lawn before boarding Air Force One to fly to China.
At one point, Trump defended the size and cost of his much-talked-about White House ballroom, as he explained, "We have a ballroom that's under budget. I've doubled the size of it because we obviously need that. And we're right now on budget, under budget, and ahead of schedule."
However, Trump wasn't happy one reporter questioned the size of the renovated ballroom.
Trump's Ballroom Drama
"I doubled the size of it, you dumb person. You are not a smart person." The cost of the ballroom has fluctuated ever since Trump first announced his intentions to renovate it. Trump, who claimed the project would be funded by wealthy donors, originally said the cost would be $200million, it has since gone up to $400million.
Earlier this year, after CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins asked about the ballroom's price tag, Trump labeled Collins the "worst reporter," and went off, "CNN has no ratings because of people like you."
He added at the time, "You know, she's a young woman. I don't think I've ever seen you smile."
On Tuesday, Trump also ruffled feathers when the war in Iran was brought up, with the controversial president declaring Americans' financial needs are not on his mind.
'I Don't Think About Anybody'
"Not even a little bit‚" the president said when asked to what extent "Americans’ financial situations" are motivating him to reach a deal with Iran.
He explained, "The only thing that matters when I’m talking about Iran – they can't have a nuclear weapon. I don't think about Americans’ financial situation. I don't think about anybody. I think about one thing: we cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon."
Trump then doubled down, claiming, "Every American understands that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon."
"Now if the stock market goes up or down a little bit, the American people understand," he continued. "When this war is over, oil is going to drop, the stock market is going to go through the roof, and truly, I think we're in the golden age right now. You're going to see a golden age like we've ever seen before."
Despite the "golden age" claim he's uttered several times, critics weren't having it, as one person on X responded, "(He) cares for people who can do expensive favors for him and his family. We have known this for years, he finally said it out loud on camera."
Another added, "SCOTUS and voters made him above the law, so he doesn't need to think about anybody. He never did, but they love him regardless."
"The first time he’s actually told the truth," another commentator quipped.