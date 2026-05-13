Hair Force One: Trump Appears Bald in New Photos Before Flying Off to China — As Prez Lashes Out at Reporters Over His Ballroom and Struggling Americans

In new photos, the oldest president to be inaugurated looks fragile as his hair seems thin, as it's caught up in the wind. In another snap, the president's forehead is on full display, offering a different look of Trump that few have seen.

Despite the unfortunate hair gaffe, Trump was up to his usual tricks, snapping at reporters on the White House lawn before boarding Air Force One to fly to China.

At one point, Trump defended the size and cost of his much-talked-about White House ballroom, as he explained, "We have a ballroom that's under budget. I've doubled the size of it because we obviously need that. And we're right now on budget, under budget, and ahead of schedule."

However, Trump wasn't happy one reporter questioned the size of the renovated ballroom.