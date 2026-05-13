Bettina Anderson's Relationship With Donald Trump Jr.'s Ex-Wife Vanessa and His Children Exposed — After Couple Decided to 'Put Their Wedding on Hold'

"Kai really likes Bettina and gets along with her well," an insider told Page Six about their relationship. "Kai and Bettina have made TikToks in the past and always have a lot of fun together.

The source said that of the five children Don Jr. and Vanessa share, Kai is the closest to her soon-to-be stepmother, while the other four children are still getting to know her. The former couple's other kids range in age from 11 to 17.

Anderson has become a permanent fixture in Don Jr.’s world ever since the pair went public with their romance following his split from former fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle in December 2024.

The Palm Beach socialite even spent Christmas 2025 with Don Jr. and his five children — just weeks after the couple announced their during a glitzy White House bash hosted by his father, President Donald Trump.