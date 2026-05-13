Bettina Anderson's Relationship With Donald Trump Jr.'s Ex-Wife Vanessa and His Children Exposed — After Couple Decided to 'Put Their Wedding on Hold'
May 13 2026, Published 4:33 p.m. ET
Donald Trump Jr. and fiancée Bettina Anderson's relationship has been steadily moving closer to wedding bells, and according to a source, his kids are getting to know her more and more, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
19-year-old social media influencer and soon-to-be college freshman Kai Trump has a less-than-20-year age difference with her 39-year-old future stepmom, but the pair have bonded despite Kai's extremely close relationship with her mother, Vanessa Trump.
Bettina Anderson 'Has Fun' With Donald Trump Jr.'s Daughter Kai
"Kai really likes Bettina and gets along with her well," an insider told Page Six about their relationship. "Kai and Bettina have made TikToks in the past and always have a lot of fun together.
The source said that of the five children Don Jr. and Vanessa share, Kai is the closest to her soon-to-be stepmother, while the other four children are still getting to know her. The former couple's other kids range in age from 11 to 17.
Anderson has become a permanent fixture in Don Jr.’s world ever since the pair went public with their romance following his split from former fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle in December 2024.
The Palm Beach socialite even spent Christmas 2025 with Don Jr. and his five children — just weeks after the couple announced their during a glitzy White House bash hosted by his father, President Donald Trump.
Vanessa Trump Thinks Don Jr. and Bettina Anderson Are a 'Great Match'
Vanessa moved from New York to Jupiter, Florida, in 2018 following her divorce from Don Jr., and surprisingly, she hit it off with Anderson first.
"Bettina befriended Vanessa before she even got to know Don," the insider shared. "Vanessa thinks Bettina and Don are a great match and fully approves of their relationship."
For her part, Vanessa has been dating troubled golf icon Tiger Woods for the past 18 months, starting their romance in November 2025 and finally confirming the relationship in March 2026.
Part of the Family Already
Don Jr. has shared how Anderson has spent time with his family, joining his children Spencer, 13, and Chloe, 11, on a summer 2025 trip to Scotland where they even went golfing with his Commander-in-Chief father.
"They love their golf with Grandpa," the real estate scion shared next to a carousel of photos from the trip. "From Horseback riding, ATVs, Airguns and archery… we kept them busy and put them to bed tired!"
Anderson even took part in a freshwater fishing trip with Spencer and his dad in July 2025.
Donald Trump Jr. Responds to Reports He and Bettina Anderson Postponed Their Wedding
It seemed as though Don Jr. and Anderson were headed down the aisle imminently after her bridal shower was held in mid-April at the president's Mar-a-Lago estate.
However, reports surfaced that the duo wanted to have a lavish White House wedding and were postponing the nuptials due to the ongoing war in Iran.
"Don was fully supportive of the bridal shower and the bachelorette party — he wants everyone to know he adores her and that they plan to get married. But they want to make sure the timing is right politically before actually setting a date," an insider said.
However, Don Jr. claimed postponing the wedding was "news to me" in a May 13 post on X while sharing the story.