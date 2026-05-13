Murdaugh Family's Haunting Crime Scene Photos Revealed — After Disgraced Attorney Alex Is Granted New Trial for Horrific Killings of Wife and Son
May 13 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Lawyers for Alex Murdaugh have their work cut out for them, RadarOnline.com can report, now that the disgraced attorney has shockingly been awarded a new trial for the gruesome deaths of his wife and son.
The crime scene photos and evidence presented at the first trial remain overwhelming, even after his conviction was rejected on an unrelated technicality.
The Gruesome Crime Scene Revisited
On Wednesday, May 13, the South Carolina Supreme Court agreed with attorneys for the 57-year-old who argued former Colleton County Clerk Rebecca Hill tampered with the jurors during the original 2023 trial in an effort to promote a book she had written about the case.
Murdaugh's double murder case now will need to head back to a lower court for a retrial, and the evidence from his first conviction is expected to be re-entered if that does happen.
That includes his 22-year-old son Paul's last Snapchat video, taken in the last moments of his life. The footage did not capture Murdaugh on camera, but his voice was heard in the recording and was identified by several witnesses at trial.
The video, shot shortly before 8:50 PM on June 7, 2021, placed Murdaugh at some dog kennels at the family's private hunting ranch, Moselle.
It was at that kennel that the bodies of Paul and his 52-year-old mom, Maggie, were found.
Shooting at the Kennel
Harrowing crime scene photos reveal Paul was first shot as he stood inside the feed room's storage closet. Alex's son stumbled from the feed room and was shot again, with a fatal shotgun blast to his head.
State prosecutors said Maggie was running "to her baby" when she was hit with bullets. Alex's wife was shot several times as she transitioned from an upright position to her knees before eventually collapsing a few meters from Paul's body.
Police bodycam footage painted the picture of first responders arriving at the kennel, only to be greeted with incessant barking and wailing from the family's dogs.
Murdaugh was seen wearing a stark white t-shirt as he spoke to investigators. Prosecutors later claimed that he changed his clothes after he allegedly opened fire on his wife and son.
At one point, Murdaugh asked if the bodies of his wife and son were being covered as he folded over with despair.
Alex Murdaugh Offered a Debunked Excuse
As the bodycam rolled, police could be heard discussing the perplexing nature of the crime scene, with one repeatedly commenting on the number of shell casings on the ground, even though the victims suffered single shots to their heads.
Murdaugh claimed that he was not home at the time of the killings and insisted that he spent a prolonged period of time visiting his elderly parents at their home the night his wife and son were killed.
However, the parents' caretaker revealed Murdaugh showed up unexpectedly that evening and stayed for less than 20 minutes. On his way out, he offered the helper some cash and instructed her to say he was at the home for "30 to 40 minutes" if she was questioned on his whereabouts.
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Evidence Against Alex Murdaugh Piled Up
Back home, the evidence against Murdaugh quickly piled up. Investigators claimed a blue rain jacket that was found in the home's upstairs closet tested positive for gunpowder residue.
His sandals were also photographed and tested, along with a sandy area near the kennels, which showed a frenzy of footsteps that appeared to match the father's shoe print.
A forensic analyst claimed she swabbed 10 different areas in Murdaugh's vehicle that returned presumptive positive tests for blood. A 16-gauge shotgun shell was also found on the floorboard of his vehicle.