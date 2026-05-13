Murdaugh Family's Haunting Crime Scene Photos Revealed — After Disgraced Attorney Alex Is Granted New Trial for Horrific Killings of Wife and Son

On Wednesday, May 13, the South Carolina Supreme Court agreed with attorneys for the 57-year-old who argued former Colleton County Clerk Rebecca Hill tampered with the jurors during the original 2023 trial in an effort to promote a book she had written about the case.

Murdaugh's double murder case now will need to head back to a lower court for a retrial, and the evidence from his first conviction is expected to be re-entered if that does happen.

That includes his 22-year-old son Paul's last Snapchat video, taken in the last moments of his life. The footage did not capture Murdaugh on camera, but his voice was heard in the recording and was identified by several witnesses at trial.

The video, shot shortly before 8:50 PM on June 7, 2021, placed Murdaugh at some dog kennels at the family's private hunting ranch, Moselle.

It was at that kennel that the bodies of Paul and his 52-year-old mom, Maggie, were found.