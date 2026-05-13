Nancy Guthrie's Close Pal Fuming Over Lack of Progress in Finding the Missing 84-Year-Old and Fears Interest in Case is 'Starting to Fizzle Out'

She also opened up about how the local community in Tucson, Arizona, already seem to be moving on from her abduction, despite the case still being very much open.

"It's starting to fizzle out, and I don't want that to happen," Serpa said. "It's been 100 days, and people are starting not to forget, but not to think about it as much."

While Serpa confirmed that the community is "very supportive," she acknowledged that people are getting back to normal.

Speaking to Page Six, she noted, "People are starting to move on basically. That's what happens when it doesn’t affect their lives. So that’s why I’m trying to keep it in the forefront as much as possible."