Nancy Guthrie's Close Pal Fuming Over Lack of Progress in Finding the Missing 84-Year-Old and Fears Interest in Case is 'Starting to Fizzle Out'
May 13 2026, Published 3:33 p.m. ET
Nancy Guthrie's close friend has slammed the investigation into the missing 84-year-old’s disappearance.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Lauren Serpa, a pal of Nancy's for over a decade, is begging for answers as the search passes 100 days.
'People Are Not Thinking About It As Much'
She also opened up about how the local community in Tucson, Arizona, already seem to be moving on from her abduction, despite the case still being very much open.
"It's starting to fizzle out, and I don't want that to happen," Serpa said. "It's been 100 days, and people are starting not to forget, but not to think about it as much."
While Serpa confirmed that the community is "very supportive," she acknowledged that people are getting back to normal.
Speaking to Page Six, she noted, "People are starting to move on basically. That's what happens when it doesn’t affect their lives. So that’s why I’m trying to keep it in the forefront as much as possible."
Keeping Nancy at the Forefront of Investigation
Serpa urged the public to continue to keep Nancy, the mother of Today host Savannah Guthrie, at the forefront of the conversation, saying: "It's really important that it’s in the back of their head all the time in case they do see something or they hear somebody say something, you know, out of the out of their eyesight.
"Then they can report it. But, you know, if they're not thinking about it, then they wouldn't even think about anything that somebody would say."
Serpa also pleaded with the public to "pay attention" to their "surroundings."
"Really listen to what people are saying that are standing behind you in line," she said. "Those are the kind of things that are going to make the difference in this case, I think."
Missing Since January 31
And Serpa – who organized a local memorial for Nancy – is constantly thinking about her loved ones.
"It just breaks my heart. You know, the family is going through so much," she shared. "It just doesn't make any sense. None of it does."
Nancy was last seen alive when her family dropped her off at her home after dinner on January 31. The next day, she was reported missing from her house after she failed to attend a virtual church service.
Investigators concluded that she was most-likely dragged from her bed against her will after a trail of her blood was discovered outside her home, where a masked man was captured in chilling doorbell footage released by the FBI.
Radar recently reported that local well-wishers have officially been asked to stop leaving memorial items at Nancy's home.
Noting that the residents have already been left "on edge" from Nancy's disappearance and the ongoing investigation, Will Pew, the president of the Catalina Foothills association, asked that the gifts stop.
"Nancy has been a resident of our neighborhood for over 50 years. Her children — like me, my children, and many of yours — attended our local public schools," the notice continued. "As with most of us who have lived here for decades, Nancy and her family are rooted in Tucson and the Catalina Foothills, and she and her children and grandchildren have many close friends who are all suffering while waiting for any news of her whereabouts."
"I urge you to keep Nancy and her family in your thoughts and to respect their privacy. Our homes may be relatively far apart, but we, as neighbors, are closer than ever," he said at the time.