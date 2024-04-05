Lauren Boebert Was 'Asked to Stop' Snapping Selfies With Trump and Cut Off From Alcoholic Beverages at Glitzy GOP Event: Report
Lauren Boebert's behavior at a GOP event has come into question yet again amid revelations from witnesses who said they saw her being cut off from drinking and snapping selfies with Donald Trump while mingling with guests at the soiree held in Manhattan just months ago.
Sources who were there claimed to have seen a staffer refuse to bring her any more alcohol, one of whom allegedly told the congresswoman they believed she had been overserved.
As the evening went on, Boebert apparently tried to get some photos with Trump, who was seated at the same table while headlining the New York Young Republican Club's annual gala.
Insiders claimed that his security detail stepped in and asked Boebert to stop trying to take selfies with him, according to CNN.
Nevertheless, Boebert allies said her boisterous and loud personality can sometimes be misconstrued by those who aren't close to the congresswoman.
The event was months after Boebert apologized for disruptive conduct at a Denver theater during a Beetlejuice performance that she attended with her then-boyfriend. She had been accused of vaping, singing, and recording, following which she spoke out to clear the air.
"It's true, I did thoroughly enjoy the AMAZING Beetlejuice at the Buell Theatre and I plead guilty to laughing and singing too loud!" Boebert wrote after getting the boot, noting she did not mean to cause a disturbance.
The following month, her divorce from longtime husband Jayson was finalized, marking a new chapter for the congresswoman.
After the GOP event, the same allies at the Dec. soiree noted that Trump clearly wasn't that bothered considering he publicly endorsed her last month.
"Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is a trusted America First Fighter, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Colorado's 4th Congressional District!" he posted via his Truth Social platform.
Trump proudly shared that Boebert "has led the fight to Impeach Joe Biden, Stop Illegal Immigration, Defend the Second Amendment, Protect our Wonderful Ranchers and Farmers, Support our Military and Veterans, Secure our Natural Resources to Pursue Energy Dominance, and Stand Up to the Radical Democrats who want to Destroy our Beautiful Country."
In her first TV ad of the cycle, Boebert used a clip of Trump at a rally followed by a narrator noting how she needs to be "fighting for us in Washington."