Gayle King Admits She Begged Oprah to Shut Down Wild Lesbian Rumors Live on Her Show — 'It Used to Really Bother Me'

King said Winfrey's response frustrated her because her pal had been with her partner, Stedman Graham, since 1986. The pair briefly got engaged in 1992 but ultimately settled into a lifelong partnership outside of marriage.

"So, well, that's fine for you to say. You have somebody. I don't," King recalled, thinking about how she was upset at her BFF for refusing to address the lesbian rumors.

"So, it used to really bother me, and now even today there are still people that say, 'Well, you know, the truth is...,' the mother of two shared.

"I don't care. I've now gotten to the point in my life that very few things get to me because, you know, when you go on social media, it is an accelerator on hate," King shared. "As long as I feel good about what I'm doing...Otherwise, you'll drive yourself nuts. So now I really don't care."