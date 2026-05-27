EXCLUSIVE: My Book Brought Down Andrew Windsor and Sarah Ferguson — And This is Why They Must Finally Face Justice After 40 Years of Power Abuses

He added: "Though the only people she should really be talking to, as an alleged visitor to Jeffrey Epstein's properties, are law enforcement on both sides of the Atlantic, the victims' lawyers and Congress."

The author suggested Andrew was unlikely to face criminal prosecution despite ongoing investigations involving several British police forces after he was arrested earlier this year on suspicion of leaking highly sensitive information to Epstein during his role as a UK trade envoy.

He said, "I'm told that he believes that he will not be charged, and I think that is correct.

"Already, we are being prepared for the fact that he will not receive a fair trial, that a conviction for misconduct in public office will be difficult given he was not a paid public official, and it will be difficult to find women to testify to being s-- trafficked. That said, I believe there is a strong case for charges to be brought under the Official Secrets Act. Ferguson also has questions to answer over charities."

Lownie argued the royal scandal exposed wider failures within the monarchy and called for sweeping constitutional reforms, including financial transparency measures and parliamentary oversight of royal activities.

He blasted: "The Yorks' abuse of their royal position is nothing new. It has been going on for 40 years and appears to have inspired, amongst others, the Sussexes… however, it has been the Epstein file releases, with their cringe-making detail about the couple's shameless behaviour, and wider calls about royal privilege and accountability that forced King Charles to take action last October. Even then, I believe it has been too little and too late."