EXCLUSIVE: My Book Brought Down Andrew Windsor and Sarah Ferguson — And This is Why They Must Finally Face Justice After 40 Years of Power Abuses
May 27 2026, Published 6:07 p.m. ET
Royal "assassin" Andrew Lownie is intensifying pressure on disgraced Andrew Windsor and Sarah Ferguson by claiming the exiled former royals must finally face scrutiny over what he describes as decades of alleged abuses of privilege, corruption, and exploitation inside Britain's monarchy.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, the biographer's explosive book on Andrew and Ferguson, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, triggered renewed controversy around the ex-Duke and Duchess of York last year.
He has now spoken out to mark the launch of an updated version of the book to accuse the Royal Family and government institutions of shielding Andrew and Ferguson, both 66, from accountability for years.
Lownie claims new witnesses approached him after publication of his original book on the scandal-mired pair with allegations involving financial dealings, misuse of royal influence, and Andrew's conduct during his time as Britain's trade envoy.
The author said: "After I published (Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York) last year, dozens of people came forward, including former staff, school friends, protection officers, colleagues and diplomats, with new stories about (Andrew and Ferguson's) behavior."
New Book Exposes Alleged Predatory Royal Behavior
He added about the new edition of the tome: "From the 200,000 words of notes I have added an additional chapter of 40 pages covering allegations of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's predatory sexual behavior, abuse of his taxpayer-funded role, Sarah Ferguson's relationships with some of her financial mentors as well as her dealings with Alphabet Capital, and the daughters' charitable activities."
His latest hit job on the couple comes as scrutiny surrounding Andrew and Sarah's joint links to convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein continues to cast a long shadow over the monarchy, despite the former duke repeatedly denying wrongdoing.
Sources tell us Lownie's new book has reignited fears inside the palace that the York scandal could continue damaging King Charles III's efforts to modernize the monarchy.
'There is Deep Concern that the York Saga Refuses to Go Away'
One insider said, "There is deep concern that the York saga simply refuses to go away. Every new allegation raises fresh questions about who knew what and why stronger action was not taken years ago."
A separate palace source said Lownie's calls for transparency over Andrew and Sarah's actions were gaining traction among critics of the institution.
They added: "The accusations are no longer just about Andrew personally. They are becoming questions about whether the system itself protected people because of rank and privilege."
Lownie also accused Ferguson of attempting to secure her future while avoiding further public scrutiny.
He said: "(Ferguson) continues to be in hiding and negotiating some sort of deal either with the media or possibly the Palace to secure her financial future."
Andrew Lownie: 'The Yorks' Abuse of Their Royal Position is Nothing New'
He added: "Though the only people she should really be talking to, as an alleged visitor to Jeffrey Epstein's properties, are law enforcement on both sides of the Atlantic, the victims' lawyers and Congress."
The author suggested Andrew was unlikely to face criminal prosecution despite ongoing investigations involving several British police forces after he was arrested earlier this year on suspicion of leaking highly sensitive information to Epstein during his role as a UK trade envoy.
He said, "I'm told that he believes that he will not be charged, and I think that is correct.
"Already, we are being prepared for the fact that he will not receive a fair trial, that a conviction for misconduct in public office will be difficult given he was not a paid public official, and it will be difficult to find women to testify to being s-- trafficked. That said, I believe there is a strong case for charges to be brought under the Official Secrets Act. Ferguson also has questions to answer over charities."
Lownie argued the royal scandal exposed wider failures within the monarchy and called for sweeping constitutional reforms, including financial transparency measures and parliamentary oversight of royal activities.
He blasted: "The Yorks' abuse of their royal position is nothing new. It has been going on for 40 years and appears to have inspired, amongst others, the Sussexes… however, it has been the Epstein file releases, with their cringe-making detail about the couple's shameless behaviour, and wider calls about royal privilege and accountability that forced King Charles to take action last October. Even then, I believe it has been too little and too late."