Martin Short's Daughter Katherine's Final Moments Revealed in Autopsy Report — Including The 'Multiple Notes' Posted on Door Before The Frantic 911 Call
May 27 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Martin Short's family tragedy has taken an even more heartbreaking turn after newly released details surrounding the death of his daughter, Katherine Short, surfaced in an autopsy report, RadarOnline.com can report.
According to reports citing the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, Katherine, 42, was found dead inside her Hollywood Hills residence on February 23 after the beloved comedian reportedly became concerned when he had not heard from her for more than a day.
Multiple Notes From Martin Short's Daughter Found
Authorities reported Martin asked a friend to check on Katherine after repeated attempts to reach her allegedly went unanswered. The friend reportedly arrived at the home and was reportedly met with several disturbing handwritten notes placed throughout the residence, including messages posted on a locked bedroom door, before contacting emergency responders.
Law enforcement officials later forced entry into the room, where Katherine was found deceased in bed.
The Medical Examiner ultimately ruled her death a suicide caused by a gunshot wound to the head, according to the report. Investigators also reportedly recovered a Glock 19 handgun at the scene.
The newly surfaced findings further revealed Katherine had a documented history of depression and mental health struggles, including a prior suicide attempt years earlier. Toxicology findings reportedly showed benzodiazepines in her system at the time of her death.
Katherine Short's Deeply Private Life
The tragedy has also reignited interest in Katherine's deeply private struggles in the years leading up to her death. Radar previously reported the licensed clinical social worker had allegedly checked herself into rehabilitation facilities multiple times while quietly battling personal issues away from the public eye.
The revelations surrounding Katherine's death also brought renewed attention to long-running family tensions and personal struggles that allegedly impacted her over the years following the death of her mother, actress Nancy Dolman, in 2010. Radar reported Katherine's biological mother publicly spoke out after her death, claiming she believed the tragedy could have been prevented had they been allowed to maintain a closer relationship throughout Katherine’s life.
Despite being the daughter of one of Hollywood’s most beloved comedy stars, Katherine largely stayed out of the spotlight while attempting to maintain a normal life and career outside the entertainment industry.
Martin, 76, recently addressed the devastating loss publicly for the first time, describing the tragedy as "a nightmare" while opening up about his daughter’s long private battle with mental illness.
The Only Murders in the Building star has largely kept his family life out of the spotlight over the years, making the revelation all the more shocking to fans.
She was the eldest child of Martin and his late wife, Dolman, who died in 2010 following a battle with ovarian cancer.