Martin Short's Daughter Katherine's Final Moments Revealed in Autopsy Report — Including The 'Multiple Notes' Posted on Door Before The Frantic 911 Call

Authorities reported Martin asked a friend to check on Katherine after repeated attempts to reach her allegedly went unanswered. The friend reportedly arrived at the home and was reportedly met with several disturbing handwritten notes placed throughout the residence, including messages posted on a locked bedroom door, before contacting emergency responders.

Law enforcement officials later forced entry into the room, where Katherine was found deceased in bed.

The Medical Examiner ultimately ruled her death a suicide caused by a gunshot wound to the head, according to the report. Investigators also reportedly recovered a Glock 19 handgun at the scene.

The newly surfaced findings further revealed Katherine had a documented history of depression and mental health struggles, including a prior suicide attempt years earlier. Toxicology findings reportedly showed benzodiazepines in her system at the time of her death.