Martin Short Breaks Silence on Daughter's Suicide Two Months After Tragic Katherine, 42, Passed Away — 'It's Been a Nightmare'

RadarOnline.com can reveal the veteran star, 76, told of her struggles with mental health, comparing her issues to his wife Nancy Dolman's battle with cancer which ultimately led to her passing in 2010.

Martin Short has opened up about the death of his daughter Katherine , describing her loss as "a nightmare."

Short said Katherine battled with her mental heath for years, as well as 'borderline personality disorder.'

He said the non-profit aims to take "mental health out of the shadows."

The Father of the Bride actor said his aim was to support a mental health awareness organization founded by Glenn Close called Bringchange2mind.

Short also told CBS Sunday Mornings: "My daughter fought for a long time with extreme mental health, borderline personality disorder, other things, and did the best she could until she couldn't."

He said: "The understanding (is) that mental health and cancer, like my wife's, are both diseases, and sometimes with diseases they are terminal."

Katherine Hartley Short, 42, died in February from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and until now, Short has yet to go into detail about her tragic passing.

Short shared a moving message that touched on how he hopes struggles with mental health can be understood.

"Not being ashamed of it, not hiding from the word suicide, but accepting that this can be the last stage of an illness — and that's my approach to this," he said.

The actor and comedian has also detailed how he had been faced with tragedy while growing up and how it had affected him.

He lost his older brother in a car crash when he was 12 and both his parents died when he was a teenager.

His mother died from cancer three years after his brother was killed and his father followed her a year later.

"What it developed in me was this muscle of survival and handling grief and a perspective on it," he explained.

"We have to celebrate... Just to think of them, they've just gone into the next room for a while."