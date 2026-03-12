EXCLUSIVE: True Story of Martin Short's Shattering Grief as Daughter's Devastating Death at 42 Devours Distraught Funnyman
March 12 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Shattered Martin Short is devastated over the suicide of his 42-year-old daughter, and loved ones – including galpal Meryl Streep – are worried sick over how the funnyman will cope with the heartbreaking loss, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Katherine Hartley Short was found dead at her Hollywood Hills home, and law enforcement sources say she was killed by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
She was one of three children adopted by Martin, 75, and his late wife Nancy Dolman, who lost her life at age 58 to ovarian cancer in 2010 after 30 years of marriage to the Only Murders in the Building star.
Martin Short Devastated by Daughter’s Death
An insider said: "Martin adored Katherine. The sun rose and set with her, so naturally, he's in turmoil right now and finding it almost impossible to process.
"He knew she was going through a hard time mentally, but not to this extent. It's just shocking and unfathomable to him on every level and has taken a wrecking ball to his whole world."
The late clinical social worker operated a private practice in L.A. and specialized in adoption issues, anxiety, depression, personality disorders, grief and loss, suicidality, and relationship difficulties.
Friends Rally Around Grieving Martin
Katherine reportedly had a service dog in the years prior to her sudden end.
Sources said her since-deleted professional website credited her cuddly pooch – named after music legend Joni Mitchell – with "assisting" her with her own "struggles with mental illness."
Now, the insider said Martin's friends are eager to come to the aid of the "extremely private" performer and fear the SNL alum is feeling helpless amid his grief and overcome with anguish for not being able to protect his daughter from her emotional demons.
Sources also pointed out the tragedy came less than a month after the death of Martin's longtime friend and former SCTV costar Catherine O'Hara.
Meryl Streep Concerned for Martin
The source said: "It's not been easy for the many folks who know and love Martin to be by his side or help him out.
"Right now, he's shutting himself away and trying to handle the practical arrangements, while being there for Katherine's two adopted brothers.
"Even Meryl is having a hard time getting through to Martin right now, and suffice to say, she's very concerned. She loves Martin unconditionally, and it's just devastating to see him so shattered and broken."