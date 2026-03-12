EXCLUSIVE: True Story of Martin Short's Shattering Grief as Daughter's Devastating Death at 42 Devours Distraught Funnyman

Shattered Martin Short is devastated over the suicide of his 42-year-old daughter, and loved ones – including galpal Meryl Streep – are worried sick over how the funnyman will cope with the heartbreaking loss, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Katherine Hartley Short was found dead at her Hollywood Hills home, and law enforcement sources say she was killed by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

She was one of three children adopted by Martin, 75, and his late wife Nancy Dolman, who lost her life at age 58 to ovarian cancer in 2010 after 30 years of marriage to the Only Murders in the Building star.