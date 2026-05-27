'A Complete Idiot': Pete Hegseth's Bizarre West Point Speech Sparks Backlash After Defense Secretary Tells Graduates 'You Are Fit, Not Fat'

At one point during the speech, Hegseth declared, "You are fit, not fat. You are disciplined, not distracted."

The 45-year-old wasn't done there, as he then focused on identity politics and told the cadets, "The battlefield does not grade on a curve, and you can't throw your pronouns at the enemy. Combat is the ultimate test, and our best Americans must ace it. They embraced the DEI craze and tried to introduce diversity and inclusion studies, but no more."

The former Fox News personality's head-turning comments quickly went viral. They led to plenty of harsh feedback, as one person on social media raged, "Hegseth is about as inspirational as a wet noodle."

Another added, "This is what happens when a Fox News host runs the Department of Defense."