'A Complete Idiot': Pete Hegseth's Bizarre West Point Speech Sparks Backlash After Defense Secretary Tells Graduates 'You Are Fit, Not Fat'
May 27 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
Pete Hegseth has found himself in hot water, RadarOnline.com can reveal, following his bizarre speech at the West Point military academy in New York.
The Secretary of Defense used the speech to once again focus on the graduates' weight, which was not the first time he has had a meltdown about someone's looks.
'You Are Fit, Not Fat.'
At one point during the speech, Hegseth declared, "You are fit, not fat. You are disciplined, not distracted."
The 45-year-old wasn't done there, as he then focused on identity politics and told the cadets, "The battlefield does not grade on a curve, and you can't throw your pronouns at the enemy. Combat is the ultimate test, and our best Americans must ace it. They embraced the DEI craze and tried to introduce diversity and inclusion studies, but no more."
The former Fox News personality's head-turning comments quickly went viral. They led to plenty of harsh feedback, as one person on social media raged, "Hegseth is about as inspirational as a wet noodle."
Another added, "This is what happens when a Fox News host runs the Department of Defense."
Pete Hegseth Goes Off On 'Dudes in Dresses'
"A complete idiot," a user mocked, and a person said, "Hegseth is not fat, but he is a fathead."
A commentator said, "Can't even imagine having to sit through a talk by this clown." This is not the first time Hegseth's speeches have gone off the rails, either. Last September, Hegseth spoke to military leaders in Quantico, Virginia, but raged over the lack of fit soldiers.
"We became 'the woke department.' Not anymore. We're done with that s---." Hegseth went off at the time.
He continued, "No more identity months, DEI offices, dudes in dresses. No more climate change worship, no more division, distraction, or gender delusions, no more debris," and then called out the "fat" troops.
'Fat Troops Are Tiring to Look At'
"Fat troops are tiring to look at... It's tiring to look out at combat formations, or really any formation, and see fat troops," Hegseth said, and revealed just how grossed out he feels seeing "fat generals and admirals in the halls of the Pentagon, and leading commands around the country and the world."
However, Hegseth then took it a step further, aiming his rage at the physique of soldiers' kids: "Would you want him serving with fat or unfit or undertrained troops? Or alongside people who can't make basic standards?
"Or in a unit where standards were lowered so certain types of troops could make it in? In a unit where leaders were promoted for reasons other than merit, performance, and war-fighting?"
"The answer's not just no, it’s hell no," Hegseth said.
Pete Hegseth's Apparent Love of Makeup
Hegseth also made clear he wants his troops to look top-notch, as he noted, "The era of unprofessional appearance is over. No more beardos."
It should come as no surprise that President Trump's Defense Secretary is all about looks, as he was previously accused of wearing "TV studio makeup" while he was confronted about the Pentagon's $1.5trillion budget request to fund the war on May 12.
"All of these 'old-fashioned alpha males' like Hegseth sure love to clock time in the makeup chair," a user quipped at the time.
Also, in 2025, it was reported that Hegseth had ordered modifications to a room next to the Pentagon press briefing room to include a makeup studio; however, he called the report a "Totally fake story. No 'orders' and no 'makeup.'"