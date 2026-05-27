Gayle King's Painful Affair Shock — Morning Host Recalls Brutal Moment She Caught Her Husband Cheating With Her Best Friend

During a candid appearance on Alex Cooper 's podcast, Call Her Daddy, the veteran TV personality revealed she unexpectedly came home early after a canceled flight and immediately sensed something was off.

Gayle King has laid bare one of the most humiliating moments of her life, recalling the instant she discovered her now-ex-husband cheating with one of her closest friends, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

King said she arrived home with her children only to realize the house alarm had been triggered despite her then-husband, William Bumpus, supposedly being alone.

"He comes flying out of the room. He's got a towel on, and he goes, 'You can't come in,'" King recalled.

Confused, she pushed past him and began searching the home herself.

"I get down, and there she is, cowering behind the door in my towel, Alex. It was a nice bath sheet," King said, revealing she found one of her friends hiding inside the home.

The longtime broadcaster admitted the betrayal left her devastated, especially because she trusted the woman deeply.

"I said, 'I can't believe that you are here and you are doing this,'" she shared. "I even said, 'I thought we were friends.' I sounded so pitiful."