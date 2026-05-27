EXCLUSIVE: Michael Jackson Estate Death Shock — Pals of Money-Spinning Lawyer John McClain Ask If He Was Killed Aged 71 By Stress of Battle With King of Pop's Daughter Paris Over Family's Billions

Alongside her brothers Prince and Bigi, Paris has successfully pushed for a court-ordered accounting of all attorney and estate fees from 2019 through 2024, with a strict compliance deadline set for September 15, 2026.

Representatives for the estate have maintained that no funds were ever misused, the estate has grown into a multi-billion dollar enterprise under their management, and that Paris has already benefited substantially.

Insiders said the longtime producer and record executive had suffered health problems in recent years, although no official cause of death has yet been released.

His death comes amid a bitter legal battle involving Jackson's daughter Paris Jackson, 28, over decisions tied to the Jackson estate's enormous earnings and management structure nearly 17 years after the singer's death at age 50 in Los Angeles on June 25, 2009.

Friends close to McClain are now privately questioning whether the relentless pressure surrounding the Jackson estate had taken a physical toll on him.

One source told us: "John carried the weight of protecting Michael's legacy every single day. The court fights, the scrutiny, and the constant attacks were exhausting for him. Frankly, the feeling is the stress of that may ultimately have contributed to health issues and basically killed him."