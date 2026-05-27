EXCLUSIVE: Michael Jackson Estate Death Shock — Pals of Money-Spinning Lawyer John McClain Ask If He Was Killed Aged 71 By Stress of Battle With King of Pop's Daughter Paris Over Family's Billions
May 27 2026, Updated 1:17 p.m. ET
John McClain, the veteran music executive who helped transform Michael Jackson's troubled estate into a multibillion-dollar empire, has died in Malibu, California – with sources telling RadarOnline.com his passing has sparked speculation among friends over whether legal warfare now surrounding the singer's fortune contributed to his declining health and ultimately killed him.
McClain died aged 71 on Tuesday, May 26, after serving for years as co-executor of Michael Jackson's estimated $2.5billion estate alongside attorney John Branca, 75.
Michael Jackson Estate Lawyer Dies
Alongside her brothers Prince and Bigi, Paris has successfully pushed for a court-ordered accounting of all attorney and estate fees from 2019 through 2024, with a strict compliance deadline set for September 15, 2026.
Representatives for the estate have maintained that no funds were ever misused, the estate has grown into a multi-billion dollar enterprise under their management, and that Paris has already benefited substantially.
Insiders said the longtime producer and record executive had suffered health problems in recent years, although no official cause of death has yet been released.
His death comes amid a bitter legal battle involving Jackson's daughter Paris Jackson, 28, over decisions tied to the Jackson estate's enormous earnings and management structure nearly 17 years after the singer's death at age 50 in Los Angeles on June 25, 2009.
Friends close to McClain are now privately questioning whether the relentless pressure surrounding the Jackson estate had taken a physical toll on him.
One source told us: "John carried the weight of protecting Michael's legacy every single day. The court fights, the scrutiny, and the constant attacks were exhausting for him. Frankly, the feeling is the stress of that may ultimately have contributed to health issues and basically killed him."
Paris Jackson Feud Fuels Pressure Claims
Another insider said tensions surrounding the estate had intensified in recent years as disputes involving Paris became increasingly public.
The source said: "There were real concerns about the stress John was under. He never stopped working, even when his health was suffering."
McClain was one of the music industry's most influential executives, holding senior roles at A&M Records and working closely with stars including Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson, Ice Cube and Dr. Dre.
He helped oversee Janet's breakthrough 1986 album Control and played a role in signing Mark Wahlberg's group Marky Mark & The Funky Bunch.
Jackson Estate Became Billion-Dollar Empire
After Michael Jackson's death, McClain and Branca took control of an estate drowning in debt and transformed it into one of the entertainment industry's most lucrative posthumous brands.
Projects developed under their watch included the Cirque du Soleil productions based on Jackson's music, the 2009 documentary concert film This Is It and this year's biopic Michael, which has been a box office smash despite criticism it dodged the child abuse allegations that plagued Jackson until his drug overdose death.
The executors' legal team said in a statement court-approved bonuses awarded to lawyers reflected years of "extraordinary services" connected to rebuilding the estate's finances.
Michael Jackson died aged 50 in 2009 after suffering cardiac arrest caused by acute propofol intoxication.
Authorities later ruled his death a homicide.
Paris Wins Major Court Victory
His personal physician, Dr. Conrad Murray, 73, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 2011 after prosecutors argued he administered dangerous levels of the hospital-grade anesthetic propofol while failing to follow proper medical safeguards.
Jackson remains one of the most successful recording artists in history, winning 13 Grammys and earning honors including Album of the Year for Thriller and Record of the Year for Beat It in 1984.
Paris Jackson recently scored a major legal victory against McClain and Branca.
A Los Angeles judge ruled $625,000 in unauthorized "bonus" payments made to third-party law firms in 2018 were invalid and must be returned to the estate.
The court disallowed the 2018 attorney bonuses and ordered going forward, executors cannot make bonus payments to attorneys without written consent from all beneficiaries or a court order.
Paris is actively seeking an additional $463,752 from the executors, arguing this represents the accrued interest on the misappropriated funds that must also be returned.
Alongside her brothers Prince and Bigi, Paris has successfully pushed for a court-ordered accounting of all attorney and estate fees from 2019 through 2024, with a strict compliance deadline set for September 15, 2026.
Representatives for the estate have maintained that no funds were ever misused, the estate has grown into a multi-billion dollar enterprise under their management, and that Paris has already benefited substantially.