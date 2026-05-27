EXCLUSIVE: Gary Coleman's Final Resting Place Remains a 'Secret' — 16 Years After Actor's Mysterious Fall That Ended His Life 

The Diff'rent Strokes actor passed away on May 28, 2010, at a hospital in Provo, Utah, a few days after his fall.

Roughly two weeks later, Coleman's own words and desires were read in court.

He asked to be cremated. He also requested that only “those who have no financial ties to me and who can look each other in the eyes and say they really cared personally for Gary Coleman” to be at his wake.