Trump Crashes Out on Pete: Prez Demanded Answers From Hegseth After Defense Sec. Abruptly Canceled Major Military Operation

Despite 4,000 American troops ready to be deployed to Poland, the former Fox News personality put a halt to it, which reportedly led to chaos at the Pentagon from high-profile figures as well as the country's European allies. However, it was Hegseth's boss who was left fuming more than anyone else.

According to a current and a former U.S. official, Trump reached out to Hegseth via phone and demanded he explain himself. The Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. should keep Poland on its good side, given its close ties to the White House.

After Trump had previously raged over European allies' lack of support for his war in Iran, according to CNN, Hegseth took it upon himself to reduce the number of U.S. troops in Europe. However, it was Germany, and not Poland, that had pushed back on Trump's war.

In April, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz ruffled Trump's feathers by noting that "the Iranians are clearly stronger than expected, and the Americans clearly have no truly convincing strategy in the negotiations either." At the time, she added that "a whole nation is being humiliated by the Iranian leadership."