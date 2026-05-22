EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Prince Andrew's 'Creepy' Teddy Bear Obsession 'Inspired by His Mom Queen Elizabeth's Love for One Cuddly Toy'

The rooms, which are remaining accessible for 100 days to the public outside periods of royal residence, offer an unusually intimate glimpse into the domestic habits of the monarch during her beloved annual Royal Week stays in Scotland.

Among the personal objects drawing particular attention is Haddington Bear, a tartan-clad teddy placed carefully on a pink sofa at the Queen’s request whenever she stayed at the palace.

"The Queen was given him as a gift, and after that she asked that whenever she arrived here, he be placed in that particular position on the sofa awaiting her arrival," curator Emma Stead said.

But the discovery has reignited fascination surrounding Andrew Windsor, 66, whose own attachment to teddy bears has lasted from childhood until now.

Before he was stripped of his royal titles due to his long-standing friendship with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, he kept a collection of around 80 bears at his former $40million Royal Lodge home.