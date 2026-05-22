EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Prince Andrew's 'Creepy' Teddy Bear Obsession 'Inspired by His Mom Queen Elizabeth's Love for One Cuddly Toy'
May 22 2026, Published 6:20 p.m. ET
The former Prince Andrew's lifelong obsession with teddy bears is back in the spotlight after newly opened royal apartments reveal the late Queen Elizabeth II maintained her own deeply personal attachment to a beloved stuffed toy known as Haddington Bear, which insiders told RadarOnline.com "inspired" her favorite son's "creepy" fixation on cuddly toys into adulthood.
Officials at the Royal Collection Trust recently opened the late Queen and Prince Philip's private apartments at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh to the public for the first time.
Queen Elizabeth's Haddington Bear Sparks Fascination
The rooms, which are remaining accessible for 100 days to the public outside periods of royal residence, offer an unusually intimate glimpse into the domestic habits of the monarch during her beloved annual Royal Week stays in Scotland.
Among the personal objects drawing particular attention is Haddington Bear, a tartan-clad teddy placed carefully on a pink sofa at the Queen’s request whenever she stayed at the palace.
"The Queen was given him as a gift, and after that she asked that whenever she arrived here, he be placed in that particular position on the sofa awaiting her arrival," curator Emma Stead said.
But the discovery has reignited fascination surrounding Andrew Windsor, 66, whose own attachment to teddy bears has lasted from childhood until now.
Before he was stripped of his royal titles due to his long-standing friendship with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, he kept a collection of around 80 bears at his former $40million Royal Lodge home.
Staff Used Diagrams to Arrange Andrew Windsor's Bears
They were arranged in precise formations in their own room, with aides given diagrams and a detailed manual to ensure every bear was returned to its exact position after Andy had played with them.
Most of his collection has now been shipped to a storage container in London after his older brother, King Charles, booted him out of the Lodge and relocated him to a humbler home on the Sandringham estate.
One palace insider claimed the similarities between mother and son were now impossible to ignore when it came to their joint love of teddies.
The source told us: "People have mocked Andrew's teddy bear fixation for years, but seeing how sentimental the Queen herself was about personal comfort objects suddenly gives the whole thing a very different context. She clearly liked familiar items placed very specifically around her, and that obsessive attention to routine and positioning appears to have rubbed off on Andrew in a major way."
'He Really Is a Mommy's Boy'
Another royal source added: "There's always been a perception that Andrew's bear collection was eccentric or even creepy, but within royal households, these highly controlled personal rituals were more common than outsiders realized.
"The Queen was famously meticulous about where objects belonged, and staff would go to enormous lengths to recreate rooms exactly as she wanted them. Andrew seems to have inherited that same need for order and emotional familiarity. He really is a mommy's boy."
The newly opened royal apartments in Scotland reveal a surprisingly modest domestic world behind the grandeur associated with the monarchy.
Visitors can see the late Queen’s breakfast room, dressing room, and sitting room, alongside Prince Philip's desk and personal art collection.
A simple television resting on a plastic stand beside a VHS player remains on display, along with the Roberts radio the Queen listened to while getting dressed.
'The Queen Always Knew Everything That Was Going On'
"These are not rooms with grand chandeliers," curator Dr Richard Williams said. "These rooms are much more liveable, domestic, very comfortable spaces of a modern couple."
He added: "It does give us quite new insight into this aspect of the life of Queen Elizabeth II. The contrast is really quite marked."
Curators also explained the late monarch maintained strict routines while staying at Holyroodhouse.
She is said to have listened religiously to Radio 4 while changing outfits several times daily and took breakfast between 9 am and 9.15 am while her piper performed outside in the gardens.
"The Queen always knew everything that was going on," Williams added.
The exhibits also include framed family photographs spanning Elizabeth and Philip’s 70-year marriage, plus artworks personally selected by the couple, many focused on landscapes and female artists.
Stead also revealed the Queen was exceptionally precise about personal items being returned to exact positions within her rooms.
Another treasured object was a pin cushion gifted during the 1986 Commonwealth Games in Edinburgh.
"All we can say is the Queen was very particular and that always would have gone there," Williams added. "I know from staff colleagues in Windsor that if they were going to redecorate her private rooms, they would take photos of everything so that they could put things back in the exact spot."