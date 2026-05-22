JPMorgan 'Office Sex Slave' Scandal Takes Wild Turn as Exec Claims She Received Disturbing Suicide Messages After Explosive Allegations
May 22 2026, Published 5:50 p.m. ET
The legal war surrounding JPMorgan's explosive alleged "office s** slave" scandal has now taken an even more disturbing turn after executive Lorna Hajdini claimed she received horrifying harassment messages, including alleged emails urging her to commit suicide, following former colleague Chirayu Rana's now-viral lawsuit, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
We previously reported that Hajdini filed a bombshell countersuit in the New York Supreme Court, accusing Rana of fabricating shocking sexual abuse and coercion allegations as part of an alleged smear campaign designed to destroy her reputation and pressure both her and JPMorgan into a massive payout.
Now, newly surfaced court exhibits and public statements tied to the bitter legal battle are revealing the escalating fallout surrounding the case as both sides continue fiercely denying the other’s claims.
According to filings reviewed by Radar, Hajdini claimed the online backlash surrounding Rana's allegations turned her life into a "daily living nightmare" and subjected her and her family to relentless harassment.
The countersuit included alleged anonymous messages sent after Rana's lawsuit exploded online, including one disturbing communication that allegedly told Hajdini: "KILL YOURSELF."
Allegations Quickly Triggered Intense Online Scrutiny
Another alleged message referenced Hajdini as someone’s "new slave," while additional filings claimed the JPMorgan executive had been mocked, ridiculed, and harassed "around the clock" since the lawsuit first surfaced publicly.
Rana originally sued under the pseudonym “John Doe," accusing Hajdini of subjecting him to repeated sexual humiliation, coercion, and abuse while both worked inside JPMorgan’s leveraged finance division.
The allegations quickly triggered intense online scrutiny and widespread debate across social media due to the graphic nature of the claims and the high-profile Wall Street setting surrounding the case.
Lorna Hajdini’s Countersuit Accuses Chirayu Rana of Completely Fabricating Allegations
But Hajdini's countersuit accused Rana of completely fabricating the allegations, claiming his accusations were false, defamatory, and intentionally designed to inflict "maximum pain" while destroying her personal and professional reputation.
Rana has continued publicly defending his allegations while insisting "gender inequality" played a role in the public skepticism surrounding his claims.
"If the roles were reversed, what do you think would happen?" Rana recently told The Juggernaut during his first public interview, addressing the scandal.
JPMorgan has also strongly pushed back against Rana's allegations.
More Secrets and Lies Exposed
The banking giant reportedly claimed an internal investigation found no evidence supporting the misconduct accusations and further accused Rana of distorting workplace interactions and "shifting narratives."
Court filings tied to the dispute also included explosive allegations from JPMorgan claiming Rana previously lied about his father's death to obtain time away from work, an accusation Rana has disputed while continuing to stand by his broader allegations against both Hajdini and the bank.
The increasingly ugly legal war has now spiraled far beyond the original lawsuit, with both sides accusing the other of falsehoods, reputational destruction, and psychological harm as the closely watched case continues unfolding in court.