JPMorgan 'Office Sex Slave' Scandal Takes Wild Turn as Exec Claims She Received Disturbing Suicide Messages After Explosive Allegations

The legal war surrounding JPMorgan's explosive alleged "office s** slave" scandal has now taken an even more disturbing turn after executive Lorna Hajdini claimed she received horrifying harassment messages, including alleged emails urging her to commit suicide, following former colleague Chirayu Rana's now-viral lawsuit, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

We previously reported that Hajdini filed a bombshell countersuit in the New York Supreme Court, accusing Rana of fabricating shocking sexual abuse and coercion allegations as part of an alleged smear campaign designed to destroy her reputation and pressure both her and JPMorgan into a massive payout.