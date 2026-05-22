EXCLUSIVE: Read the Real Reason George Clooney Severed His Budding 'Bromance' With Prince Harry

The insider added repeated attempts by the Sussexes to reconnect with the Clooneys have failed.

They added: "Harry and Meghan have tried everything to revive the friendship over the past couple of years, including calls and gifts from Meghan, but responses were polite without ever leading anywhere meaningful. Invitations never quite lined up, schedules were always complicated and the relationship has slowly faded into the distance. The Clooneys killed it with silence, avoidance, and now ghosting."

According to those close to Harry, the collapse of the friendship has been especially painful because there was never a direct confrontation or explanation.

"Harry truly believed George and Amal would remain part of their inner circle long term," another insider said. "He admired George enormously and thought they had formed a genuine bond as globally recognized couples navigating fame, scrutiny and public pressure. That’s why the cooling of the relationship has felt so personal to him."

Relations between Harry and the wider Royal Family remain massively strained following years of public criticism directed at the monarchy.

Meanwhile, George has appeared increasingly aligned with senior royals, recently attending events linked to King Charles, 77, including his recent state visit to America.

Clooney recently gushed about the monarch during an appearance at Buckingham Palace: "I am very proud to be here in support of the King, who was just in my country and performed rather well."