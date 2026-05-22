EXCLUSIVE: Read the Real Reason George Clooney Severed His Budding 'Bromance' With Prince Harry
May 22 2026, Published 5:28 p.m. ET
Prince Harry is said to have been left hurt, bewildered and embarrassed after his once-promising friendship with George Clooney recently quietly collapsed behind the scenes – with insiders now telling RadarOnline.com the Hollywood star and his wife, Amal Clooney, deliberately distanced themselves from the duo due to what they privately view as the "Sussex circus."
Harry, 41, and Meghan Markle, 44, famously embraced an elite celebrity network after their 2018 royal wedding at St George's Chapel in Windsor.
Among the guests were Oprah Winfrey, David and Victoria Beckham, Idris Elba, Elton John, Serena Williams and the Clooneys – whose attendance immediately fueled speculation the couples would become close allies on both sides of the Atlantic.
Following the Sussexes’ departure from royal duties in 2020 and relocation to California, however, many of those high-profile relationships have cooled, though sources tell us Harry took the fading of his bond with Clooney particularly personally.
"George and Amal genuinely liked Harry and Meghan in the beginning, and there was real warmth between them," one insider said.
"But over time, they became increasingly uncomfortable with the non-stop chaos that seemed to follow the Sussexes everywhere. Every few months, there was another interview, another family dispute, another public grievance or media firestorm, and the Clooneys gradually decided they did not want to be pulled into that world."
Power Couple Ditch Endless Royal Drama
The source added: "George and Amal have spent years carefully building reputations as serious global figures focused on humanitarian work, diplomacy and advocacy. From their perspective, remaining too publicly connected to Harry and Meghan risked dragging them into endless royal drama that had nothing to do with the causes they actually care about. There was never some huge blow-up or betrayal – it was more a slow realization that their priorities, lifestyles and public images were heading in completely different directions."
The Sussex-Clooney friendship initially appeared strong after the royal wedding.
Just months later, George, 65, and Amal, 48, invited Harry and Meghan to stay at their Lake Como villa in Italy, while the actor publicly defended Meghan during her pregnancy with her son Archie, now seven, by comparing media treatment of her to the harassment faced by Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana.
Insiders Call Sussexes Drama Queens
At the time, many observers believed the couples shared similar ambitions around philanthropy, political influence and celebrity activism.
But insiders now claim the Clooneys became increasingly wary as tensions between Harry and the Royal Family escalated following the Sussexes' explosive interviews, Netflix projects and Harry’s memoir Spare.
Another source said: "George and Amal prefer to work quietly behind closed doors. They are very strategic about the causes they attach themselves to and the public company they keep. The Sussex situation increasingly became dominated by spectacle and emotional conflict, which simply is not how the Clooneys operate. They also, frankly, see Harry and Meghan as a pair of drama queens without any substance."
Ghosting Strategy Kills Deep Friendship
The insider added repeated attempts by the Sussexes to reconnect with the Clooneys have failed.
They added: "Harry and Meghan have tried everything to revive the friendship over the past couple of years, including calls and gifts from Meghan, but responses were polite without ever leading anywhere meaningful. Invitations never quite lined up, schedules were always complicated and the relationship has slowly faded into the distance. The Clooneys killed it with silence, avoidance, and now ghosting."
According to those close to Harry, the collapse of the friendship has been especially painful because there was never a direct confrontation or explanation.
"Harry truly believed George and Amal would remain part of their inner circle long term," another insider said. "He admired George enormously and thought they had formed a genuine bond as globally recognized couples navigating fame, scrutiny and public pressure. That’s why the cooling of the relationship has felt so personal to him."
Relations between Harry and the wider Royal Family remain massively strained following years of public criticism directed at the monarchy.
Meanwhile, George has appeared increasingly aligned with senior royals, recently attending events linked to King Charles, 77, including his recent state visit to America.
Clooney recently gushed about the monarch during an appearance at Buckingham Palace: "I am very proud to be here in support of the King, who was just in my country and performed rather well."