EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Orchestrated 'Megxit' in Deliberate Act to 'Dump Everyone' in Her Life, Royal Historian Claims

While Vickers, author of a new biography on Queen Elizabeth II, never believed Markle intended to stick it out as a working royal long-term, he admitted he was blindsided by the timing of her dramatic exit.

"The only thing which surprised me – because I never thought that she would stay forever – was that she did it in the Queen’s reign, in the Queen’s lifetime," Vickers said. "Because I thought that was not going to happen."

Elizabeth was 94 years old when Harry and Markle announced in January 2020 that they intended to carve out and "exciting new role," deciding they wanted to be half-in, half-out as working royals while seeking "financial independence" abroad.

The monarch said there could be no such thing as a part-time senior working royal, and the duo quit the family and moved to California in a huff.

Elizabeth died just over two years later in September 2022.