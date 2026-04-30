EXCLUSIVE: David and Victoria Beckham Beg Brooklyn 'Forgive Us' — As Doting Parents Don’t Want to Be Shut Out of Grandchildren's Lives

Both Brooklyn, 27, and Peltz, 31, have long expressed their desire for multiple children – in 2022, Peltz said, "We definitely want a big family [and] we want to adopt some kids and have some of our own. That would be the dream."

Brooklyn has even claimed he wants a "soccer team" of kids.

The young couple is said to be actively trying to conceive, making a rapprochement with Brooklyn's family even more urgent.

"Victoria would love to be a grandmother one day, and it's beyond painful that Brooklyn could exclude her from that," a source shared.

"David is tormented by it too," the insider added. "They want the estrangement with Brooklyn to end, but the fear is they are running out of time."