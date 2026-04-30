EXCLUSIVE: David and Victoria Beckham Beg Brooklyn 'Forgive Us' — As Doting Parents Don’t Want to Be Shut Out of Grandchildren's Lives
April 30 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Victoria and David Beckham are desperate to reconcile with estranged eldest son Brooklyn before he starts a family of his own with his wife of two years, Nicola Peltz, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Friends said Posh, 52, and Becks, 51, are "terrified" they'll be shut out of their grandchildren's lives unless they can repair the ever-widening rift between them.
Baby Plans Add Family Pressure
Both Brooklyn, 27, and Peltz, 31, have long expressed their desire for multiple children – in 2022, Peltz said, "We definitely want a big family [and] we want to adopt some kids and have some of our own. That would be the dream."
Brooklyn has even claimed he wants a "soccer team" of kids.
The young couple is said to be actively trying to conceive, making a rapprochement with Brooklyn's family even more urgent.
"Victoria would love to be a grandmother one day, and it's beyond painful that Brooklyn could exclude her from that," a source shared.
"David is tormented by it too," the insider added. "They want the estrangement with Brooklyn to end, but the fear is they are running out of time."
Feud Explodes Into Public War
The family feud has been brewing since even before Brooklyn and Peltz's wedding in 2022.
As readers know, it was exacerbated when Brooklyn accused his parents on Instagram of staging "performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships."
He claimed they placed "countless lies" in the media "to preserve" their own reputations.
He also accused them of trying to "ruin" his marriage and made it clear he had "no desire to reconcile" with them and would only communicate with them through their lawyers.
Heartbreak Looms Over Beckham Baby News
But despite his harsh words, "Brooklyn's still their baby and they will never stop loving him," the source said. "It will break Victoria's heart if she hears about her first grandchild from the press and not Brooklyn."
According to an insider, Posh and Becks have offered to meet Brooklyn and Peltz even in the presence of lawyers, a therapist, a mediator, or even Peltz's parents or siblings – whatever it takes to repair the relationship.
Other sources reported Brooklyn's godparents – Elton John, David Furnish and Elizabeth Hurley – are working behind the scenes to negotiate a peace agreement.