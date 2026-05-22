EXCLUSIVE: Blake Lively's $100Million Haircare Empire Takes Brutal Hit Amid 'Hair Loss' Claims and 'High' Return Concerns — As Actress' Business Partners Want Out

Blake Lively’s Blake Brown Beauty brand is facing mounting scrutiny after bombshell federal court exhibits appeared to reveal alleged customer backlash, elevated return rates and growing internal concern surrounding the actress' struggling haircare empire, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The newly surfaced filings submitted earlier this month as part of the explosive legal battle tied to It Ends With Us and Justin Baldoni’s Wayfarer parties are now drawing renewed attention amid claims the "$100 million" beauty brand may already be quietly struggling behind the scenes, with sources allegedly suggesting some business insiders may now want out as controversy surrounding the company continues escalating.