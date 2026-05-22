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EXCLUSIVE: Blake Lively's $100Million Haircare Empire Takes Brutal Hit Amid 'Hair Loss' Claims and 'High' Return Concerns — As Actress' Business Partners Want Out

blake lively
Source: mega

Blake Lively’s hair brand is facing mounting scrutiny after bombshell federal court exhibits appeared to reveal alleged customer backlash.

May 22 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET

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Blake Lively’s Blake Brown Beauty brand is facing mounting scrutiny after bombshell federal court exhibits appeared to reveal alleged customer backlash, elevated return rates and growing internal concern surrounding the actress' struggling haircare empire, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The newly surfaced filings submitted earlier this month as part of the explosive legal battle tied to It Ends With Us and Justin Baldoni’s Wayfarer parties are now drawing renewed attention amid claims the "$100 million" beauty brand may already be quietly struggling behind the scenes, with sources allegedly suggesting some business insiders may now want out as controversy surrounding the company continues escalating.

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$100Million Haircare Empire Takes Brutal Hit

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Blake Lively
Source: MEGA

Court filings appeared to track dozens of alleged customer complaints involving hair fallout, frizz, greasy texture, scalp irritation and products.

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RadarOnline.com can confirm several of the federal exhibits, which appear to include internal complaint tracking logs, customer review summaries, and company communications tied to Blake Brown Beauty products sold through Target.

One internal exhibit stated more than 42 percent of comments tied to the Nourishing Shampoo referenced "dryness, brittleness, and damage to hair."

Additional filings appeared to track dozens of alleged customer complaints involving hair fallout, frizz, greasy texture, scalp irritation, and products that consumers claimed left their hair feeling like "straw."

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Customers Claim Beauty Product 'Irritated Their Scalp'

Blake Live and Blake Brown Beauty
Source: @BlakeLively/Instagram

Many complaints on social media criticized the alleged impact hair quality.

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Several complaints reviewed by RadarOnline.com praised the products' scent while simultaneously criticizing the alleged impact on users' hair quality.

One consumer claimed they experienced "massive hair loss" after using the line, while another wrote the products "dried my hair out so bad."

Nearly a thousand complaints alleged the products caused excessive shedding and tangled hair, while some consumers also blasted the packaging as difficult to use.

The filings also appeared to reference broader business concerns internally.

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Another Complaint Claims 'Massive Hair Loss'

Blake Lively Met Gala
Source: MEGA

Target projected Blake Brown Beauty could become a nine-figure brand during its first year.

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One communication discussing Target sales performance stated product returns were "remaining somewhat high," while the company monitored whether return rates were "getting worse."

According to Puck, Target initially projected Blake Brown Beauty could become a nine-figure brand during its first year following the massive rollout tied to It Ends With Us.

But the launch quickly became overshadowed by the ugly legal and public relations war involving Lively and Baldoni, which spiraled into lawsuits, countersuits, and months of damaging headlines surrounding the former co-stars.

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Product Faces High Returns

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Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni
Source: MEGA

The brand launch quickly became overshadowed by the ugly legal and publicity war involving Lively and Baldoni.

Radar previously reported some disgruntled consumers publicly criticized or returned Blake Brown Beauty products as backlash tied to the It Ends With Us controversy intensified online.

Now, the newly surfaced federal exhibits appear to provide a far more detailed behind-the-scenes look into how the company was allegedly tracking mounting customer complaints, negative reviews, and elevated return concerns while scrutiny surrounding Lively continued escalating publicly.

The filings labeled confidential exhibits in the ongoing federal court war are now raising fresh questions about whether Blake Brown Beauty’s highly publicized launch was quietly unraveling behind the scenes long before the growing backlash became impossible to ignore.

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