EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Deadly Hantavirus Lockdown is Here — As 3.3 Million Are Infected in Outbreak More Contagious Than Covid

Nations remain on high alert after multiple passengers from homes around the world became infected with the incurable bug aboard the MV Hondius, which carried nearly 150 passengers. Three of them died, while others have been quarantined as a precaution.

"There's no obvious treatment other than letting the human body fight it off – and we don’t know how effective that can be on an individual basis," cautions New York–based internist Dr. Stuart Fischer. "It’s like a volcano. It erupts suddenly and dramatically – and can be frightening."

The deadly disease has infected roughly 3.3 million people since 1993, and could be more contagious than COVID-19.

The bug typically kills humans by causing severe respiratory failure. Symptoms like fatigue, fever, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle and joint pain, and shortness of breath can develop up to eight weeks after contact with contaminated rodents or their urine, feces, and saliva.

Even worse, authorities say, the virus can become deadly long before the infected realize they're sick.