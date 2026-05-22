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EXCLUSIVE: Inside Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt's Ugly Split — Model's Deleted Social Media Jab Could Majorly Complicate Exes' Custody Case

Elsie Hewitt and Pete Davidson split months after their daughter was born.
Source: MEGA

Elsie Hewitt and Pete Davidson split months after their daughter was born.

May 22 2026, Published 5:05 p.m. ET

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Elsie Hewitt appeared to shade her ex Pete Davidson by implying he was not financially supporting their daughter, Scottie Rose, amid their messy split.

While she later deleted the alleged social media jab, according to a family law attorney who exclusively spoke with RadarOnline.com, even deleted remarks online could complicate a custody case.

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What Elsie Hewitt Said on TikTok

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Elsie Hewitt implied she was financially supporting her daughter on her own after the breakup.
Source: MEGA

Elsie Hewitt implied she was financially supporting her daughter on her own after the breakup.

On Saturday, May 16, the model, 30, took to TikTok and admitted that she was exhausted as she juggled life as a mom of a 5-month-old child and her busy career.

"I have a baby to take care of, and I also have to work and make money, and I'm doing it on my own, which is hard," she explained to her followers.

When one fan replied, "I hope you don’t mean you’re doing the financial part alone… that would be insane given the circumstances."

Hewitt said, "I am," in a deleted comment reported by People.

However, a source close to Davidson claimed Hewitt's implications about the comic were not true.

"Pete has made himself extremely available and has provided full financial support," the source said at the time. "Pete is actually covering all Scottie costs and more. He is hoping Elsie has good health and success for the sake of their daughter."

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Courts Are 'Highly Attuned' to Possible 'Parental Alienation'

Courts may use social media comments as evidence in custody cases, a lawyer revealed.
Source: MEGA

Courts may use social media comments as evidence in custody cases, a lawyer revealed.

After reading details of the online back-and-forth, Frank L. Perrone, Jr., Co-Chair of the Matrimonial & Family Law Practice at Tarter Krinsky & Drogin, told Radar that even "informal commentary" like this could potentially carry "weight" in court and "should be approached with caution."

"Courts are highly attuned to issues of parental alienation and expect each parent to foster and support the child’s relationship with the other parent," he explained. "Public or private statements that disparage the other parent – including those made on social media – may be scrutinized and, in appropriate cases, introduced as evidence bearing on a party’s judgment and ability to act in the child’s best interests."

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NDAs Could Help 'Safeguard' the Family

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt could potentially consider signing an NDA regarding coparenting decisions.
Source: MEGA

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt could potentially consider signing an NDA regarding coparenting decisions.

One way the exes could potentially mitigate these situations would be with a non-disclosure agreement, or NDA, that bars them from sharing specific issues related to co-parenting in a social media setting.

Perrone explained similar agreements could help "safeguard" the "family as a whole" by setting clear boundaries about what should be talked about publicly.

"Absent such safeguards (as NDAs), oversharing or disparaging statements – whether made publicly or privately – can fuel conflict, undermine the parties’ ability to effectively co-parent, and, in some circumstances, be used as evidence in future proceedings," the attorney continued. "By establishing clear boundaries at the outset, NDAs can help minimize disputes, preserve the integrity of the parties’ co-parenting relationship, and, most importantly, protect the child from avoidable disruption and exposure."

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Elsie Hewitt 'didn't expect' to be single so shortly after becoming a mom, an insider claimed.
Source: @elsiehewitt/tiktok

Elsie Hewitt 'didn't expect' to be single so shortly after becoming a mom, an insider claimed.

The SNL alum, 32, and the British model were dating for just over a year before they called it quits.

While neither Hewitt nor Davidson have publicly clarified the reason behind their split, as Radar previously reported, an insider claimed the mother-of-one was left "shattered" by "how quickly everything changed."

"One minute, they were talking about building a future together and having more children, and now she's suddenly trying to organize childcare and day-to-day life largely on her own," the insider shared. "She didn't expect to be in this position so soon after becoming a mom and feels she is being left all alone to sort out everything at home."

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