EXCLUSIVE: Inside Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt's Ugly Split — Model's Deleted Social Media Jab Could Majorly Complicate Exes' Custody Case

On Saturday, May 16, the model, 30, took to TikTok and admitted that she was exhausted as she juggled life as a mom of a 5-month-old child and her busy career.

"I have a baby to take care of, and I also have to work and make money, and I'm doing it on my own, which is hard," she explained to her followers.

When one fan replied, "I hope you don’t mean you’re doing the financial part alone… that would be insane given the circumstances."

Hewitt said, "I am," in a deleted comment reported by People.

However, a source close to Davidson claimed Hewitt's implications about the comic were not true.

"Pete has made himself extremely available and has provided full financial support," the source said at the time. "Pete is actually covering all Scottie costs and more. He is hoping Elsie has good health and success for the sake of their daughter."