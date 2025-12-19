Pete Davidson Is A Dad!: 'SNL' Star Welcomes First Child with Model Girlfriend Elsie Hewitt and Announces Heartfelt Baby Name

He remarked three years ago that he could not "wait to have a kid," so that he could "be there" as a father and "watch them have what I didn't."

Hewitt revealed her pregnancy in July with a funny Instagram post featuring ultrasound photos.

She humorously wrote in her caption: "Welp now everyone knows we had sex."

An insider previously told Hewitt and Davidson, 32, hoped to one day have a family together, and that the supermodel envisioned a life with the SNL alum.

Davidison had been vocal about wanting to become a father sooner rather than later, describing how his own father's death had fueled his desire to have children.

"Since my dad died, I was like: 'Oh, I can't wait to have a kid,'" said Davidson.

"I don't like saying corny s---. The reasoning was like: I don't want a kid to ever feel like how I feel right now," he explained.