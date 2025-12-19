Your tip
Pete Davidson Is A Dad!: 'SNL' Star Welcomes First Child with Model Girlfriend Elsie Hewitt and Announces Heartfelt Baby Name

picture of Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt
Source: MEGA/@elsie/Instagram

Pete Davidson has welcomed his first child with model Elsie Hewitt and they've given the tot a sweet name.

Dec. 19 2025, Published 6:19 a.m. ET

Pete Davidson has welcomed his first child with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt and shared their baby’s special name.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Saturday Night Live star, 32, became a father on December 12 but the couple kept their news quiet until Hewitt, 29, told the world on Instagram on Thursday.

Announcing New Arrival To The World

Source: @elsie/Instagram

The couple named baby after Davidson's late father.

The model shared photos capturing the moments after the little one’s arrival, including the pair bonding with the newborn.

She announced in her caption that they welcomed their daughter, named Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson, on December 12th.

"My best work yet, i am absolutely overflowing with love and gratitude and disbelief. – elsie

"Wu tang forever. – pete," Elsie added in her caption.

The baby's name is a sweet nod to Davidson's New York City firefighter father, Scott Davidson, who died on September 11, 2001.

Davidson was only seven years old at the time of the loss, a traumatic experience that he has often discussed in public and used in his work.

Amusing Pregnancy Annoucement

picture of Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt
Source: MEGA

Davidson and Hewitt revealed her pregnancy in July with a funny Instagram post featuring ultrasound photos.

He remarked three years ago that he could not "wait to have a kid," so that he could "be there" as a father and "watch them have what I didn't."

She humorously wrote in her caption: "Welp now everyone knows we had sex."

An insider previously told Hewitt and Davidson, 32, hoped to one day have a family together, and that the supermodel envisioned a life with the SNL alum.

Davidison had been vocal about wanting to become a father sooner rather than later, describing how his own father's death had fueled his desire to have children.

"Since my dad died, I was like: 'Oh, I can't wait to have a kid,'" said Davidson.

"I don't like saying corny s---. The reasoning was like: I don't want a kid to ever feel like how I feel right now," he explained.

Excited To Be A Dad

picture of Pete Davidson
Source: MEGA

Davidson has always wanted to be a dad after tragically losing his firefighter father in the 9/11 attacks.

Davidson added that he was "very excited" to have children "to do that for someone and watch them have what I didn't."

However he sympathized with his girlfriend for going through her pregnancy in the public eye.

During an August appearance on The Breakfast Club, the comic admitted that he "felt bad" for his girlfriend, who had to deal with many things in the limelight because of their relationship.

Davidson has had a spotlight on his personal life since his string of high-profile romances.

picture of Ariana Grande and Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Davidson's famous exes include Ariana Grande and Kim Kardashian.

They included a brief engagement to Ariana Grande in 2018, and a months-long relationship with Kim Kardashian, following her messy split from her ex-husband, Kanye West.

Last month, Hewitt took to her Instagram stories to get candid about the "24/7 agony" of her pregnancy.

She told her followers that she was in so much pain that she could "barely walk."

The model emotionally expressed: "I'm in absolute agony pretty much 24/7. This morning, it's really bad."

In regards to her symptoms, she admitted to trying "everything" — such as acupuncture, exercise and steroid injections — but nothing has aided in alleviating her discomfort.

She added: "At this point, if you can think of something that there is to do about the pain, I have tried it. I have tried everything, and it's only getting worse and I cannot walk."

