EXCLUSIVE: Pete Davidson Porn Shock — The 'Sickening' Joke That Sparked the End of Comic's 'Doomed' Relationship With His Baby Mama
May 15 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
Pete Davidson's relationship with Elsie Hewitt was already hanging by a thread before a controversial pornography joke by the comic became the "final straw" in their "doomed" romance, friends of the pair have told RadarOnline.com.
The 32-year-old former Saturday Night Live star and Hewitt, 30, recently split just five months after welcoming their daughter Scottie in December 2025. Davidson and Hewitt first went public with their relationship in March last year before announcing the model's pregnancy only months later.
'This Joke Landed Very Differently and Felt Sickening to Her'
While Davidson publicly embraced fatherhood – even spending a reported $200,000 removing many of his tattoos as he attempted to reinvent himself as a family man – insiders told us the pressures of parenthood, constant travel, and Davidson's self-destructive tendencies steadily eroded the relationship behind closed doors.
Another source close to the couple told us Davidson's recent stand-up material deeply unsettled Hewitt at a time when tensions were already escalating privately.
During a comedy performance at the Fontainebleau hotel in Las Vegas last month, Davidson joked about becoming a father, telling the audience: "(I) got a little girl. It's weird having a little girl."
He then added it had become "hard to watch porn... in front of (my daughter)," before quipping: "I still did. I power through."
Our insider said: "Elsie always understood that Pete uses comedy as both a defense mechanism and a way of coping with difficult emotions, so she was used to his dark, provocative style of humor. But this joke landed very differently and felt sickening to her because she was already emotionally running on empty after months of sleepless nights, constant stress, and the overwhelming realities of caring for a newborn largely on her own while Pete was away working.
"To her, it no longer felt like Pete simply making another edgy stand-up joke for shock value. It became symbolic of a much bigger emotional disconnect that had been growing between them behind the scenes."
The source claimed, "Elsie started feeling like they were no longer experiencing parenthood together as a team because while she was fully immersed in the exhausting day-to-day responsibilities of motherhood, Pete was still processing everything through comedy, performance, and escapism. The joke really brought all of that frustration and loneliness to the surface for her emotionally."
Emotional Cycle Exposed
Another source claimed the fallout surrounding the gag intensified existing concerns among Hewitt's friends and family that Davidson was emotionally incapable of sustaining a stable domestic relationship.
They added: "A lot of people in Pete's inner circle feel like they've watched this exact emotional cycle happen repeatedly throughout his relationships over the years. He falls incredibly fast and becomes completely consumed by the excitement and intensity of a new romance, talking seriously about commitment, marriage, and building a future together almost from the beginning because in that moment, he genuinely believes it's what he wants.
"But once the relationship moves beyond the fantasy stage and starts becoming rooted in real-life responsibilities, emotional stability, and long-term commitment, something seems to shift in him psychologically. The pressure of permanence appears to overwhelm him, and that's when the insecurities, anxiety, and self-sabotaging behavior begin creeping in.
"Friends don't think it's because Pete is malicious or doesn't care – they think he struggles deeply with maintaining healthy stability because chaos and emotional turbulence have become more familiar to him than calmness or consistency."
Elsie Hewitt 'Carrying the Emotional and Practical Weight of Parenthood Alone'
Davidson has maintained a relentless work schedule in recent months, appearing at Netflix Is a Joke events in Los Angeles before attending Kevin Hart's Mother's Day roast, while Hewitt remained home caring for their daughter.
A source said, "Nobody doubts that Pete absolutely loves his daughter and takes being a father very seriously emotionally. Scottie means everything to him, and becoming a dad was something he genuinely embraced with real excitement and pride. But the reality of everyday family life became much harder once the initial happiness and adrenaline settled down and the exhausting routine of caring for a newborn took over.
"Elsie was dealing with the physical recovery from childbirth, severe sleep deprivation, and the emotional pressure that comes with being a first-time mother, and there were periods where she felt incredibly isolated because Pete was constantly away traveling, performing, or burying himself in work commitments."
The insider noted, "From Pete's perspective, he was trying to provide financially and cope with the pressure in the only way he knows how, which is by staying busy and using comedy as an escape. But from Elsie's side, it increasingly felt like she was carrying the emotional and practical weight of parenthood alone while Pete kept disappearing into his career whenever things at home became too emotionally overwhelming."
Hewitt recently exposed her fragile emotional and physical state in a series of frank Instagram posts about the impact of motherhood.
Sharing a selfie after finally settling her daughter down for a nap, she wrote: "When u finally get screaming baby down for a nap, and u exhale and sit with urself for a sec and realize u haven't breathed for an hour or peed all day."
Hewitt added: "The silence is deafening."
In another post, Hewitt said she felt like a "zombie."