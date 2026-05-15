EXCLUSIVE: Pete Davidson Porn Shock — The 'Sickening' Joke That Sparked the End of Comic's 'Doomed' Relationship With His Baby Mama

While Davidson publicly embraced fatherhood – even spending a reported $200,000 removing many of his tattoos as he attempted to reinvent himself as a family man – insiders told us the pressures of parenthood, constant travel, and Davidson's self-destructive tendencies steadily eroded the relationship behind closed doors.

Another source close to the couple told us Davidson's recent stand-up material deeply unsettled Hewitt at a time when tensions were already escalating privately.

During a comedy performance at the Fontainebleau hotel in Las Vegas last month, Davidson joked about becoming a father, telling the audience: "(I) got a little girl. It's weird having a little girl."

He then added it had become "hard to watch porn... in front of (my daughter)," before quipping: "I still did. I power through."

Our insider said: "Elsie always understood that Pete uses comedy as both a defense mechanism and a way of coping with difficult emotions, so she was used to his dark, provocative style of humor. But this joke landed very differently and felt sickening to her because she was already emotionally running on empty after months of sleepless nights, constant stress, and the overwhelming realities of caring for a newborn largely on her own while Pete was away working.

"To her, it no longer felt like Pete simply making another edgy stand-up joke for shock value. It became symbolic of a much bigger emotional disconnect that had been growing between them behind the scenes."

The source claimed, "Elsie started feeling like they were no longer experiencing parenthood together as a team because while she was fully immersed in the exhausting day-to-day responsibilities of motherhood, Pete was still processing everything through comedy, performance, and escapism. The joke really brought all of that frustration and loneliness to the surface for her emotionally."